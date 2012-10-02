AMD's Trinity APU Efficiency: Undervolted And Overclocked

Test Setup And Software
|Test Hardware
|Processors
|AMD A10-5800K (Trinity) 3.8 GHz (38 * 100 MHz), Four Cores, Socket FM2, 4 MB Total L2 Cache, Turbo Core enabled, Power-savings enabled
|AMD A8-5600K (Trinity) 3.6 GHz (36 * 100 MHz), Four Cores, Socket FM2, 4 MB Total L2 Cache, Turbo Core enabled, Power-savings enabled
|Intel Core i3-3225 (Ivy Bridge) 3.3 GHz (33 * 100 MHz), Two Cores, LGA 1155, 3 MB Shared L3 Cache, Hyper-Threading enabled, Power-savings enabled
|Intel Core i3-3220 (Ivy Bridge) 3.3 GHz (33 * 100 MHz), Two Cores, LGA 1155, 3 MB Shared L3 Cache, Hyper-Threading enabled, Power-savings enabled
|Thermal Paste
|Zalman ZM-STG1
|Motherboard
|MSI FM2-A85XA-G65 (Socket FM2) AMD A85X FCH, Beta BIOS
|Gigabyte Z77X-UD3H (LGA 1155) Intel Z77 Express, BIOS F17
|Memory
|G.Skill 16 GB (4 x 4 GB) DDR3-1600, F3-12800CL9Q2-32GBZL @ 9-9-9-24 and 1.5 V
|Hard Drive
|Crucial m4 256 GB, SATA 6 Gb/s
|Graphics
|AMD Radeon HD 7660D
|AMD Radeon HD 7560D
|Intel HD Graphics 4000
|Intel HD Graphics 2500
|Power Supply
|Cooler Master UCP-1000 W
|System Software And Drivers
|Operating System
|Windows 7 Ultimate 64-bit
|DirectX
|DirectX 11
|Graphics Driver
|Catalyst 12.8
|HD Graphics Driver For Windows 7 (15.26.8.64.2696)
We were forced to cut a couple of different benchmarks from our suite because of stability issues on AMD’s Trinity platform. The first was PCMark 7, which hung up during the first video playback and transcoding test with a white screen where the output should have been. MSI and AMD both claim that nobody else has reported this, so it's possible we have a one-off issue. The second was Blender, which crashed shortly after starting up. We re-imaged our drives, uninstalled and reinstalled the software, and reinstalled drivers and codec packs to no avail.
|Audio Benchmarks and Settings
|iTunes
|Version: 10.4.10, 64-bit Audio CD ("Terminator II" SE), 53 min., Convert to AAC audio format
|Lame MP3
|Version 3.98.3 Audio CD "Terminator II SE", 53 min, convert WAV to MP3 audio format, Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s)
|Video Benchmarks and Settings
|HandBrake CLI
|Version: 0.9.8Video: Big Buck Bunny (720x480, 23.972 frames) 5 Minutes, Audio: Dolby Digital, 48 000 Hz, Six-Channel, English, to Video: AVC Audio: AC3 Audio2: AAC (High Profile)
|MainConcept Reference v2.2
|Version: 2.2.0.5440 MPEG-2 to H.264, MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec, 28 sec HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG-2), Audio: MPEG-2 (44.1 kHz, 2 Channel, 16-Bit, 224 Kb/s), Codec: H.264 Pro, Mode: PAL 50i (25 FPS), Profile: H.264 BD HDMV
|Application Benchmarks and Settings
|WinRAR
|Version: 4.20 RAR, Syntax "winrar a -r -m3", Benchmark: 2010-THG-Workload
|WinZip 16.5
|Version: 16.5 WinZip GUI, Benchmark: 2010-THG-Workload
|7-Zip
|Version 9.22 beta LZMA2, Syntax "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=5", Benchmark: 2010-THG-Workload
|Adobe Premiere Pro CS6
|Hollywood Sequence to H.264 Blu-rayOutput 1920x1080, Maximum Quality, Mercury Playback Engine: Software Mode
|Adobe After Effects CS6
|Version: CS6Tom's Hardware Workload, SD project with three picture-in-picture frames, source video at 720p, Render Multiple Frames Simultaneously
|Adobe Photoshop CS6 (64-Bit)
|Version: 11 Filtering a 16 MB TIF (15 000x7266), Filters:, Radial Blur (Amount: 10, Method: zoom, Quality: good) Shape Blur (Radius: 46 px; custom shape: Trademark sysmbol) Median (Radius: 1px) Polar Coordinates (Rectangular to Polar)
|ABBYY FineReader
|Version: 10 Professional Build (10.0.102.82) Read PDF save to Doc, Source: Political Economy (J. Broadhurst 1842) 111 Pages
|3ds Max 2012
|Version: 10 x64 Rendering Space Flyby Mentalray (SPECapc_3dsmax9), Frame: 248, Resolution: 1440 x 1080
|Adobe Acrobat X Professional
|PDF Document Creation (Print) from Microsoft PowerPoint 2010
|Visual Studio 2010
|Compile Chrome project (1/31/2012) with devenv.com /build Release
|Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
|3DMark 11
|Version 1.0.3
At this price point, i would choose AMD Trinity.
Hopefully this articale can start to filter around particularly for the budget users which A-series is premised to target.