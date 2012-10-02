AMD's Trinity APU Efficiency: Undervolted And Overclocked

Test Setup And Software

Test Hardware Processors AMD A10-5800K (Trinity) 3.8 GHz (38 * 100 MHz), Four Cores, Socket FM2, 4 MB Total L2 Cache, Turbo Core enabled, Power-savings enabled AMD A8-5600K (Trinity) 3.6 GHz (36 * 100 MHz), Four Cores, Socket FM2, 4 MB Total L2 Cache, Turbo Core enabled, Power-savings enabled Intel Core i3-3225 (Ivy Bridge) 3.3 GHz (33 * 100 MHz), Two Cores, LGA 1155, 3 MB Shared L3 Cache, Hyper-Threading enabled, Power-savings enabled Intel Core i3-3220 (Ivy Bridge) 3.3 GHz (33 * 100 MHz), Two Cores, LGA 1155, 3 MB Shared L3 Cache, Hyper-Threading enabled, Power-savings enabled Thermal Paste Zalman ZM-STG1 Motherboard MSI FM2-A85XA-G65 (Socket FM2) AMD A85X FCH, Beta BIOS Gigabyte Z77X-UD3H (LGA 1155) Intel Z77 Express, BIOS F17 Memory G.Skill 16 GB (4 x 4 GB) DDR3-1600, F3-12800CL9Q2-32GBZL @ 9-9-9-24 and 1.5 V Hard Drive Crucial m4 256 GB, SATA 6 Gb/s Graphics AMD Radeon HD 7660D AMD Radeon HD 7560D Intel HD Graphics 4000 Intel HD Graphics 2500 Power Supply Cooler Master UCP-1000 W System Software And Drivers Operating System Windows 7 Ultimate 64-bit DirectX DirectX 11 Graphics Driver Catalyst 12.8 HD Graphics Driver For Windows 7 (15.26.8.64.2696)

We were forced to cut a couple of different benchmarks from our suite because of stability issues on AMD’s Trinity platform. The first was PCMark 7, which hung up during the first video playback and transcoding test with a white screen where the output should have been. MSI and AMD both claim that nobody else has reported this, so it's possible we have a one-off issue. The second was Blender, which crashed shortly after starting up. We re-imaged our drives, uninstalled and reinstalled the software, and reinstalled drivers and codec packs to no avail.