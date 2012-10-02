AMD's Trinity APU Efficiency: Undervolted And Overclocked

Benchmark Results: Adobe CS6

Our Photoshop test employs a handful of filters optimized for multi-core processors. It’s purely x86-based, though, so the latest OpenCL-based enhancements aren’t reflected.

Nevertheless, AMD’s quad-core APUs outperform Intel’s Core i3s in the first example of what we’re going to see as a trend throughout testing: that is, threaded benchmarks favor AMD’s design, while an ever-shrinking collection of single-threaded metrics give Ivy Bridge’s tremendous IPC throughput advantage a stage on which to shine.

We have a completely different test able to benefit from OpenCL acceleration, too.

Because the HD Graphics 4000 and 2500 engines are OpenCL-capable, Intel actually improves its position against AMD, outperforming the A10-5800K. It takes an aggressive overclock for the flagship APU to secure a first-place spot.

This brings up an interesting question. Although AMD currently seems like the biggest proponent of addressing parallelized workloads with its graphics hardware, Intel has the same capability. Will we simply see the competition speed up alongside AMD, or does AMD have a genuine advantage? We'll see one way the company is addressing Intel's ability to follow its path to glory in our WinZip testing.

The finishing order in Premiere Pro is fairly close, with 30 seconds or so separating the first- and last-place finishers.

Both Intel chips edge past the stock A10-5800K, though, and it again takes an overclock to 4.4 GHz in order for the APU to take the lead.

After Effects CS6 is an even closer race, with the Core i3s and A10 two seconds apart. Overclocked, the APU does enjoy a five-second lead, trivial though that may be.