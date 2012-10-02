AMD's Trinity APU Efficiency: Undervolted And Overclocked

Benchmark Results: Content Creation

Able to use as many x86 cores as you throw at it, 3ds Max gives the edge to AMD’s A10 and A8, though Intel’s Core i3s are only seconds behind.

Overclocking has a profound impact on performance in this test because, normally, the A10’s Turbo Core technology isn’t able to scale all the way up to 4.2 GHz when both modules are active. By setting a static 4.4 GHz clock rate, the APU’s x86 resources operate at a higher frequency even in the face of a taxing workload.

Based on Maxon’s Cinema 4D software, Cinebench is unique in that it allows us to isolate single- and multi-threaded performance.

Using it, we’re able to clearly see that Intel’s Ivy Bridge-based cores achieve much better performance than AMD’s Piledriver modules, even at significantly lower clock rates.

Truly, it takes parallelization to even out the field. Intel’s Hyper-Threading technology is designed to better-exploit underutilized processing resources, but it cannot overcome AMD’s approach, which exposes two complete integer cores per module.

In contrast, turning a PowerPoint document into an Adobe Acrobat file is not a task that gets divvied up across multiple cores. Intel’s powerful architecture consequently secures a victory that not even a Trinity-based APU at 4.4 GHz can overcome.