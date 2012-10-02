AMD's Trinity APU Efficiency: Undervolted And Overclocked

Benchmark Results: Productivity

This well-threaded optical character recognition task hands AMD’s A10 and A8 a victory that gets extended through overclocking. Intel’s Core i3 are effectively not overclockable, so what you see is what you get.

The Ivy Bridge-based parts don’t need a clock rate advantage in single-threaded benchmarks, though. A file conversion from WAV to MP3 formats in Lame uses just one core in each chip, again illustrating how much work each Core i3 core can get done per clock cycle. If only these were quad-core parts…

There’s a similar situation in iTunes, where even a boost to 4.4 GHz leaves the A10-5800K behind Intel’s 3.3 GHz Core i3-3225 and -3220.

The AMD APUs come out ahead in Fritz, which could be due to a combination of higher clock rates, more cache, and improvements to how branch midpredicts are handled.

In AMD Desktop Trinity Update: Now With Core i3 And A8-3870K, we saw interesting results from Visual Studio 2010. First of all, A8-3870K scored a first-place finish, letting us know that the old Stars-based architecture is able to outmaneuver Trinity’s Piledriver x86 cores in specific tasks.

Also, the Sandy Bridge-based Core i3-2100 managed to edge out A10-5800K. It comes as no surprise, then, that a Core i3 centering on Ivy Bridge and running 200 MHz faster extends Intel’s lead in this very real-world benchmark.

Even overclocked to 4.4 GHz, the A10-5800K can’t quite keep up.