AMD's Trinity APU Efficiency: Undervolted And Overclocked

Benchmark Results: Media Encoding

The field is tight in our MainConcept benchmark, with AMD’s dual-module APUs edging out Intel’s dual-core processors. An overclock helps the A10-5800K, which sports a 3.8 GHz base frequency, shave off an additional seven seconds at 4.4 GHz.

HandBrake similarly favors the AMD APUs. Undervolting A10-5800K has no negative performance effect at all, and we enjoy the benefit of reduced power consumption from this taxing workload. Meanwhile, overclocking has a notable impact on performance (so long as you’re willing to tolerate a significant jump in power use).