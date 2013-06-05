AMD A10-6700 And A10-6800K Review: Richland Hits The Desktop

Results: Productivity
Our Acrobat benchmark involves exporting a PowerPoint presentation to PDF format. It's the last single-threaded test in our suite.
Not surprisingly, the Core i3 ends up on top. The APUs aren't far behind, at least.
On the other hand, a well-threaded application like 3ds Max gives each A10 APU an opportunity to stretch its legs. The four integer cores you get from two Piledriver modules outmode the best efforts of two Hyper-Threaded Ivy Bridge cores.
Blender puts the Core i3-3220 and A10-6800K on equal footing, with the other APUs slightly behind.
FineReader is also well-threaded, which is why AMD's quad-core APUs manage to eke out a win, despite lower per-core performance.
Despite the threaded nature of our Visual Studio test, Intel's Core i3-3220 scores a first-place finish. The two APUs finish a couple of minutes behind. Clearly, something else is bottlenecking AMD's processors.
I guess Richland is still very hot going by the power figures alone. Still, it's a good step up (and stop gap) for AMD.
Nice review still. Are you guys planning on a follow up for Dual Graphics? 8)
Cheers!
No, since driver 13.1 even the 5800k was able to run dual graphics with a HD 7750. I am typing on a system with that exact setup right now. I am not sure if the 6800k will allow anything above the 7750 though. When I tried a 7770 with the 5800k I wasn't given the option to enable dual graphics.