Which A88X-Based Board Should You Buy For Your Kaveri APU?

F2A88X-UP4 Firmware

Displaying a few key hardware stats at the bottom of the screen, Gigabyte’s M.I.T. menu is a launching point for several more detailed menus.

The advanced frequency submenu contains reference clock and multiplier controls, including CPU core, graphics, and DRAM ratios. Choosing a 46x core ratio and 100 MHz reference clock, we reached a stable 4.6 GHz at our desired voltage level.

The Advanced Memory Settings submenu provides redundant DRAM ratio control. Control over memory timings is achieved by selecting either “Manual” mode for all-channel timings, or “Advanced Manual” mode for per-channel settings.

A full set of primary and secondary timings can be individually set, along with a few tertiary timings and signal detection.

Unlike some of Gigabyte's other efforts, the F2A88X-UP4 conveniently places all voltage controls on a single submenu. These include advanced options like DRAM Termination voltage and Loadline Calibration (also referred to as Vdroop compensation).

Our chosen voltage limit for overclocking was 1.45 V. The F2A88X-UP4 had no trouble setting it, and medium Loadline Calibration kept that voltage stable. At 4.6 GHz, our A10-7850K sample remained several degrees below its thermal limit through the most brutal stability tests.