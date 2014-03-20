Which A88X-Based Board Should You Buy For Your Kaveri APU?

A88X-G45 Gaming Firmware
The A88X-G45 Gaming pushed our A10-7850K sample to 4.6 GHz at 1.45 volts with little effort. Memory overclocking wasn’t as simple; our DDR3-3000 modules only reached 2292 MT/s, in spite of the memory controller’s DDR3-2400 capability.
The 1.45 V setting took a little guesswork though, since the board only offers voltage offset. Full-load temperatures several degrees below the CPU’s thermal threshold are the best indicator that CPU-Z is reporting accurate figures for this motherboard.
The “Click BIOS 4” overclocking menu is fairly dense, making it easy to find the settings most overclockers access frequently. It even has DRAM reference voltage on the same main menu as main voltage, clock, and ratio controls.
Primary, secondary, and tertiary timings are all packed into a single page of settings. Unfortunately, the board is programmed to use tighter-than XMP timings if the ratio drops below XMP values. That meant we had to manually configure our RAM’s rated timings in order to get as far as DDR3-2292.
The Memory-Z submenu helped guide us towards timings that supported our RAM at frequencies above DDR3-2133.
Even beyond price, ATX seems pointless with a Kaveri APU. Myself, I'm waiting for the A8-7600 to build a very small (< 3 liters) ITX HTPC running the APU in 45W mode. Although I'm very excited about doing that build, I can't see any use case that makes sense for a Kaveri APU in an ATX form factor. Perhaps the A88x chipset has some feature benefit for building something using the 750 or 760k CPU in a budget build. But the only build I would even think about using a Kaveri APU in would be a mini-ITX PC/HTPC or laptop.
Beyond that, I would love to see Lian-Li come out with a tiny case like the PC-Q02, PC-Q09 or PC-Q12, but with the design for a single 120mm CLC and a 300W SFX PSU to allow a decent overclock on a 7850k APU with the smallest form factor possible (i.e. < 8 liters). That type of build might get me jazzed up for the 7850k.