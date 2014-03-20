Which A88X-Based Board Should You Buy For Your Kaveri APU?

Additional MSI Software

MSI Fast Boot makes it easy to reboot straight to firmware. It also changes the UEFI to Windows 8 quick boot settings.

Killer Network Manager provides network management and packet prioritization options for the Killer E2205 controller present on both MSI's A88X-G45 Gaming and the competition from ASRock. MSI adds its own logo.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Live Update searches MSI servers for the most recent drivers and BIOS. It can even be scheduled to scan for these automatically at user-defined intervals.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

MSI Video Genie offers image enhancement for video playback. Then again, AMD’s graphics driver does as well.