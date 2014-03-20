Which A88X-Based Board Should You Buy For Your Kaveri APU?

Results: Synthetic Tests

Properly-configured firmware assures boring benchmark results. Anyone who can’t tolerate the mundane will likely want to skip ahead to our power tests and overclocking results.

MSI’s A88X-G45 Gaming falls slightly behind in Sandra's Arithmetic module, but a look at our power charts could indicate the reason. Our benchmark script has wait periods between tests.

The Asus A88X-Pro produces exceptional memory bandwidth scores, even though the board chooses the same DDR3-1600 data rate as every other platform. The difference is likely due to secondary and tertiary timing optimizations.