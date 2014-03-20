Which A88X-Based Board Should You Buy For Your Kaveri APU?

Results: Media Conversion And Content Creation
Once again, we’re looking for problems in the benchmark charts and find none. MSI’s A88X-G45 Gaming takes a little longer to finish our After Effects workload, but that could be due to the CPU reaching a lower-power idle state between tests.
Asus finishes the OpenCL-based Photoshop filters test a little more quickly, and retests showed this result consistent. A check of BIOS settings for all boards revealed no single change responsible for that gain, but it could be due the A88X-Pro’s enhanced memory performance.
Even beyond price, ATX seems pointless with a Kaveri APU. Myself, I'm waiting for the A8-7600 to build a very small (< 3 liters) ITX HTPC running the APU in 45W mode. Although I'm very excited about doing that build, I can't see any use case that makes sense for a Kaveri APU in an ATX form factor. Perhaps the A88x chipset has some feature benefit for building something using the 750 or 760k CPU in a budget build. But the only build I would even think about using a Kaveri APU in would be a mini-ITX PC/HTPC or laptop.
Beyond that, I would love to see Lian-Li come out with a tiny case like the PC-Q02, PC-Q09 or PC-Q12, but with the design for a single 120mm CLC and a 300W SFX PSU to allow a decent overclock on a 7850k APU with the smallest form factor possible (i.e. < 8 liters). That type of build might get me jazzed up for the 7850k.