Which A88X-Based Board Should You Buy For Your Kaveri APU?

Much more than an overclocking utility, ASRock F-Stream is the launching point for most of the company's other utilities.

ASRock’s complimentary RAM disk software, XFast RAM, provides super-fast temporary storage for frequently-accessed files.

ASRock Fast Boot includes a reboot-to-UEFI feature that’s easier to find than Windows 8's equivalent, and its Online Management Guard lets you schedule Internet access restrictions. Far simpler in function, Good Night LED turns the power LED off.

F-Stream includes custom curves for four of the FM2A88X+ Killer’s fan headers, and a dehumidifier function that heat-cycles the system to reduce condensation.

Two gaming-oriented features, Key Master and Fatal1ty Mouse Port, let you easily set custom keyboard macros and mouse polling rates.

USB Key allows you to log into your account by plugging in a designated USB device, rather than typing a password.

The final F-Stream tools option, OC DNA allows tuners to import and export overclocking profiles.