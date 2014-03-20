Which A88X-Based Board Should You Buy For Your Kaveri APU?

Additional F-Stream Tools
Much more than an overclocking utility, ASRock F-Stream is the launching point for most of the company's other utilities.
ASRock’s complimentary RAM disk software, XFast RAM, provides super-fast temporary storage for frequently-accessed files.
ASRock Fast Boot includes a reboot-to-UEFI feature that’s easier to find than Windows 8's equivalent, and its Online Management Guard lets you schedule Internet access restrictions. Far simpler in function, Good Night LED turns the power LED off.
F-Stream includes custom curves for four of the FM2A88X+ Killer’s fan headers, and a dehumidifier function that heat-cycles the system to reduce condensation.
Two gaming-oriented features, Key Master and Fatal1ty Mouse Port, let you easily set custom keyboard macros and mouse polling rates.
USB Key allows you to log into your account by plugging in a designated USB device, rather than typing a password.
The final F-Stream tools option, OC DNA allows tuners to import and export overclocking profiles.
Even beyond price, ATX seems pointless with a Kaveri APU. Myself, I'm waiting for the A8-7600 to build a very small (< 3 liters) ITX HTPC running the APU in 45W mode. Although I'm very excited about doing that build, I can't see any use case that makes sense for a Kaveri APU in an ATX form factor. Perhaps the A88x chipset has some feature benefit for building something using the 750 or 760k CPU in a budget build. But the only build I would even think about using a Kaveri APU in would be a mini-ITX PC/HTPC or laptop.
Beyond that, I would love to see Lian-Li come out with a tiny case like the PC-Q02, PC-Q09 or PC-Q12, but with the design for a single 120mm CLC and a 300W SFX PSU to allow a decent overclock on a 7850k APU with the smallest form factor possible (i.e. < 8 liters). That type of build might get me jazzed up for the 7850k.