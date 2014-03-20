Which A88X-Based Board Should You Buy For Your Kaveri APU?

A88X-Pro Firmware
XMP is an Intel-backed technology for specifying more aggressive DRAM settings through a small amount of flash memory on the memory module. In general, Asus customers who want to take advantage of that feature and overclock other components must first choose XMP mode from the Ai Overclock Tuner menu before making any changes.
Asus has branded XMP for AMD as D.O.C.P (DRAM overclocking profiles), and its application of our memory’s DDR3-3000 profile at least allows us to use AMD’s top 24x memory multiplier together with a little extra reference clock. Unfortunately, the A88X-Pro tries to pair that multiplier with a non-bootable 125 MHz reference clock. After starting over at 100 MHz and working our way up, we eventually reached a data rate of 2542 MT/s.
Unlike ASRock's board, the A88X-Pro never breached our processor’s thermal limit, even after pushing the core to an approximate 1.45 V using the board’s 1.425 V setting. Better still, it continued to run a few degrees cooler, while also reaching 4.55 GHz.
With memory reporting moved to a different screen, the DRAM timings menu starts off with actual settings. Primary and secondary timings take up the first page.
Scrolling down a page reveals tertiary timings and signal controls.
Digi+ Power Control adds load-line calibration to reduce droop under load, plus voltage regulator and current limit controls.
Even beyond price, ATX seems pointless with a Kaveri APU. Myself, I'm waiting for the A8-7600 to build a very small (< 3 liters) ITX HTPC running the APU in 45W mode. Although I'm very excited about doing that build, I can't see any use case that makes sense for a Kaveri APU in an ATX form factor. Perhaps the A88x chipset has some feature benefit for building something using the 750 or 760k CPU in a budget build. But the only build I would even think about using a Kaveri APU in would be a mini-ITX PC/HTPC or laptop.
Beyond that, I would love to see Lian-Li come out with a tiny case like the PC-Q02, PC-Q09 or PC-Q12, but with the design for a single 120mm CLC and a 300W SFX PSU to allow a decent overclock on a 7850k APU with the smallest form factor possible (i.e. < 8 liters). That type of build might get me jazzed up for the 7850k.