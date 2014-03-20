Which A88X-Based Board Should You Buy For Your Kaveri APU?

Tuning With Asus DIP 4
Wrapped within its AI Suite 3, Dual Intelligent Processors 4 opens to a status menu with several minor controls, such as power-saving profiles and a link to the fan controller software, plus an automatic overclocking algorithm.
The “TurboV Processing Unit” menu provides firmware-level voltage and clock controls from Windows, including the board’s full range of reference clock, CPU multiplier, and voltage levels for the DRAM and chipset, in addition to the CPU.
GPU Boost settings apply automatic tuning to the APU’s graphics engine.
The opposite of TPU, EPU lets you pick custom power-saving features that can drop clock rates and voltage at various loads.
Also available in a firmware menu, Digi+ Power Control offers voltage compensation for changing core loads and amperage limit adjustments.
Four levels of custom fan control are available to five of the A88X-Pro’s fan headers, and a “Fan Tuning” button allows the board to pick settings based on the thermal profile of your specific CPU.
Even beyond price, ATX seems pointless with a Kaveri APU. Myself, I'm waiting for the A8-7600 to build a very small (< 3 liters) ITX HTPC running the APU in 45W mode. Although I'm very excited about doing that build, I can't see any use case that makes sense for a Kaveri APU in an ATX form factor. Perhaps the A88x chipset has some feature benefit for building something using the 750 or 760k CPU in a budget build. But the only build I would even think about using a Kaveri APU in would be a mini-ITX PC/HTPC or laptop.
Beyond that, I would love to see Lian-Li come out with a tiny case like the PC-Q02, PC-Q09 or PC-Q12, but with the design for a single 120mm CLC and a 300W SFX PSU to allow a decent overclock on a 7850k APU with the smallest form factor possible (i.e. < 8 liters). That type of build might get me jazzed up for the 7850k.