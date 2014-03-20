Which A88X-Based Board Should You Buy For Your Kaveri APU?

Asus Ai Suite 3 offers bonus features for the A88X-Pro’s USB ports in the form of Ai Charger+, USB 3.0 Boost, and USB Charger+.

Ai Charger Plus adds BC 1.1-compliant devices to its list of quick-charge capabilities, while USB 3.0 Boost adds USB 2.0 Turbo mode and UASP support for USB 3.0.

From the hardware side, USB Charger+ is nothing more than a high-current port that moderately speeds the charging of non-quick-charge devices. The associated application sets the port to remain in high-current mode even when the rest of the system is in a low-power state.

Asus EZ Update searches for new drivers and firmware files, while the associated USB BIOS Flashback utility will also search for new firmware and load it to a flash drive for reprogramming at reboot.

Asus even integrates its Network iControl software into Ai Suite 3, allowing customers to access prioritization software from the same interface as the board’s other controls.