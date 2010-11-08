Three Aftermarket Graphics Coolers On GeForce GTX 480

Benchmark Results: Overclocking
The GeForce GTX 480 we’re testing has a reference core clock rate of 700 MHz. We’ll see how far we can take it at stock voltages when these aftermarket coolers are employed:
The reference cooler can handle 850 MHz, but DeepCool’s V6000 can only handle 840 MHz. Why? Because almost all of the VRM heatsinks fell off under load, and cool VRMs make for better overclocking ability. Despite its lower core temperature, the V6000 suffers here.
Once again, we’ll mention that DeepCool acknowledges the thermal tape problem suffered by our test sample and claims that the mass production model is fixed. If this is the case, the DeepCool V6000 will very likely achieve better results than the reference cooler. Unfortunately, without a solution in-hand at press time, we cannot corroborate DeepCool's claims.
Both the Zalman and Arctic Cooling models reach identical levels here, which is no surprise since the core temperatures they achieve are so close.
The overclock doesn’t change much as far as noise or temperatures are concerned when it comes to the aftermarket coolers, but the reference cooler certainly does get louder when pushed.
However, what would be AMAZING, is to have a follow-up to see which of these two solutions work best in SLI, assuming EITHER work well in SLI. I think that is the big question, especially since we never expected bad temps.
Also can you please add the voltages used for each overclock? It might give people, especially stock GTX 480 owners, a better idea of what these can handle, since cards will always vary when overclocking.
Holy ***, stock voltages! That is crazy! Please post up your VID (stock voltage) for us. Either you have a golden GTX 480, or the VID is a lot higher than it needs to be, which is pretty common.
Great article, I love to see these kind of side articles/reviews, and it was well done.
On this my guess would be the Zalman would smash it
I mean sure this case isn't the best cooling case but there's never really much hot air in the case and with a sidepanel fan blowing on the two cards i just cant see how.
Unless.. you guy's test in a cool room at about 15-20C or the fan speeds are maxed 100% of the time.
