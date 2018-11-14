Trending

Acer Predator X27 4K Gaming Monitor Review: Our New Addiction

By

Acer Predator X27 4K Gaming Monitor
Editor's Choice
(Image: © Acer)

Grayscale, Gamma and Color

The easiest way to enjoy the X27 is right out of the box. Its sRGB and HDR color accuracy are quite good with no need for adjustment. However, we delved into the OSD to satisfy our tweaker urge and found some small gains.

Grayscale & Gamma Tracking

Our grayscale and gamma tests are described in detail here.

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

The X27’s grayscale and gamma charts show no visible errors. There was a slight uptick to blue at 50 percent brightness and above, and gamma showed a small dip at 10 percent, but none of these pose an issue in actual use. This is professional-level performance all the way.

Turning SDR sRGB Color off created a few visible errors in grayscale tracking. The blue tint can be seen from 70 to 100 percent brightness. It’s a minor issue, and most users will probably enjoy the larger color gamut, even if it isn’t the most accurate way to use the display.

Calibration reduced the grayscale error to just .67dE average but lightened gamma slightly. The difference was hardly noticeable to our eyes, but we wish the gamma presets were a little closer together. We tried setting it one click darker but that took the average gamma value well over 2.4, which is much too dark for SDR content.

Comparisons

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

By default, the X27’s grayscale error is just 1.2dE, easily winning the out-of-box comparison.

After calibration, all the monitors boasted reference-level performance. We didn’t include the Dell here as we weren’t able to use its software to make adjustments at the time of the review, and it isn’t designed for OSD adjustments.

The X27 has very tight gamma tracking, resulting in a small .14 range of values. But it rode a bit below the 2.2 standard, placing it last in our deviation test. Once we turned the variable backlight feature on, these issues became hard to spot, so it’s far from a deal-breaker.

Color Gamut Accuracy

For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, click here.

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

The X27 tracked the sRGB spec very well, with some slight under-saturation in red. There were also hue errors in cyan and magenta, but this was easily solved with calibration.

Turning off SDR sRGB Color produced an interesting result. Acer advertises Adobe RGB as the X27’s native gamut, but there was far too much red for that to be the case. We compared it to the DCI-P3 spec instead and came closer to the design intent. The only place we could see an issue was the green primary, which didn’t quite meet its hue targets. There was plenty of saturation here though, which made for a vivid and bright image. If you choose to use the X27 this way for SDR content, you’ll enjoy the extra color, even if it isn’t quite accurate.

Comparisons

Image 1 of 2

Image 2 of 2

In sRGB mode, the X27 was without fault. A .88dE score is about as low as it gets. Only the Asus PG27U can do better, and in that battle, only a meter can tell the difference. This is some seriously accurate color. The green primary skewed the DCI score somewhat, though 3.32dE isn’t too far off the mark; anything under three is considered an invisible error.

With Ultra HD and HDR, DCI-P3 color is an important spec, and the X27 rendered over 88 percent of that gamut. That’s a mid-pack finish here, but it exceeds many of the other extended-color monitors we’ve reviewed over the past year. sRGB volume cane up a tad short of 100 percent, thanks to a slightly undersaturated red primary.

14 Comments Comment from the forums
  • cknobman 14 November 2018 14:43
    As nice as this is I just cannot justify the cost.

    I'll be part of crowd waiting for prices to become reasonable on this type of stuff.
    Reply
  • Daniel_225 14 November 2018 16:05
    It's too small for 4K. Sacrifice down to 60hz and you can step back up to the 32" size we're all more comfortable looking at 4K without font scaling. This monitor's real advantage is HDR + 4K + 144hz but it costs as much as having a better gaming monitor next to a better proofing monitor.
    Reply
  • dominionz 14 November 2018 16:30
    You say in the article it's a 27" but in Spec's it's listed as 37". Which is it?
    Reply
  • rantoc 14 November 2018 17:49
    Its 27" and an quite insane price for its size no matter how much goodies it contains, 4k, hdr and 144 is all nice but at this size the 4k is far less useful than on a much larger screen.
    Reply
  • beoza 14 November 2018 18:34
    The 2nd slide under Product 360 kind of reminds me of the animated desk lamp you see in movies that Pixar has done.

    The monitor is expensive I'll agree with that. The size is good if you don't have the space on your desk for larger monitors. It's a bit much for me though, I only recently made the jump to 1440p, 4k is still too expensive for me to make the switch, not to mention my aging GTX 970 would choke at 4k resolutions. I'll give Acer some credit though they have made some pretty decent gaming monitors recently.
    Reply
  • milkod2001 14 November 2018 19:09
    Read real reviews from actual users on Newegg. This monitor has built in small fan which can get very loud. That very weird. Don't know what is that doing there. Absolutely not acceptable at over 2 grand monitor. This is just gaming monitor not professional designer monitor. Price is just ridiculous. I'd like to get something more down to earth with specs and price: 4k, 32'', 100Hz factory calibrated monitor $1200 max.
    Reply
  • adamlreed93 14 November 2018 22:31
    DO NOT BUY ACER MONITORS at least the one with GSync capable, I bought a xb321hk for $1000.00 and got the famous artifacting and screen blanking issue.
    Below link for Acer's community forum regarding this issue
    https://community.acer.com/en/discussion/441879/xb321hk-weird-artifact/p1

    My Actual issue video:
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8bo2iExeZRk


    I have reached the END of Acers customer service line, They only offered me $400 refund LOL. After 5 returns, 3 different xb321hk monitors, I have worked with Corporate Customer service and "Elite" technical support and wasted 3-4 months for $400.00 refund.... Unbelievable. I will continue to post my personal experience on websites and I'll update my Youtube video warning people NOT to buy ACER.
    Reply
  • hendrickhere 14 November 2018 22:56
    This best thing about this monitor is that it is essentially "future proof." The high quality HDR with a 144hz refresh rate that no existing graphics card(s) in SLI can hit with a modern AAA title at max setting makes the price somewhat justifiable. It'd be more apply priced at sub $1,200 in my opinion and it would, in the longer term, be a great investment for an enthusiast.
    Reply
  • barryv88 15 November 2018 12:54
    $2k.... why on Earth? 2560X1440 144Hz GS/FS 27" to 32" screens all available for $500 or thereabouts. That's 75% less. Sure, you're gaming at a lower res, but it really isn't that significant. Spend $1500 instead on upgrading or enhancing your gaming needs in other areas of the PC.
    Reply
  • Ninjawithagun 15 November 2018 17:15
    Toms failed to mention the high complaint rate regarding the very loud fan that is inside this monitor. The fan is required to actively cool components inside the housing. For me, this is a huge fail. No way would I buy a monitor that has a moving part that will wear out eventually. I'll wait for the 2nd gen of these monitors that use a passive cooling solution ;-)
    Reply