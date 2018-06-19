Acer Predator X34P 34" Gaming Monitor Review: Overclocked Curves

Brightness & Contrast

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, please check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test Monitors and TVs. Brightness and Contrast testing is covered on page two.

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

Today’s group explores the smaller end of curved ultra-wides. In addition to the Predator X34P, we have its predecessor, the Predator X34, which is still available. Also present is LG’s 34UC79G, Asus’ PG348Q and XG35V, and AOC’s AG352UCG. Four of the screens are IPS and two use AMVA panels.

With ULMB left off the feature list, the Predator X34P doesn’t need a ton of output to accomplish its mission. It’s rated for 300 nits and measures comfortably over that at 319.8455cd/m2. It’s the brightest of the IPS monitors here, and that results in the highest black level: .2916cd/m2. Resulting contrast tops 1000:1 and is visually identical to the two-year-old X34 and the Asus PG348Q. LG manages to coax a little more dynamic range from its 34UC79G with a 1304.6:1 score.

Uncalibrated – Minimum Backlight Level

The Predator X34P’s minimum backlight setting takes it down to around 44 nits, slightly darker than the ideal 50-nit level we prefer. The black level moves right along with the brightness slider, so contrast remains consistent at 1083.4:1. This is the result we’d expect from a premium monitor.

After Calibration to 200 nits

Calibrating the Predator X34P requires a change in gamma plus a 10-click reduction of the contrast slider. On many monitors, that would mean a visible drop in dynamic range, but thanks to well-implemented RGB controls and a darker-than-normal gamma curve, we lost only 11%. 970.6:1 is just a bit below the other monitors. And to our eyes, they look the same.

ANSI Contrast Ratio

The ANSI contrast value is almost the same as the sequential result, indicating a premium panel part made with good quality control. Even though the gamma is a bit darker than the usual 2.2, the Predator X34P’s image has good depth and contrast with sharp detail. That said, it won’t quite deliver the pop of the two AMVA panels. Comparing the new monitor with the old X34, overall contrast is about the same, but Acer has made some gamma tweaks that give it a slight edge.

