Acer Predator X34P 34" Gaming Monitor Review: Overclocked Curves

Brightness & Contrast
To read about our monitor tests in-depth, please check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test Monitors and TVs. Brightness and Contrast testing is covered on page two.
Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level
Today’s group explores the smaller end of curved ultra-wides. In addition to the Predator X34P, we have its predecessor, the Predator X34, which is still available. Also present is LG’s 34UC79G, Asus’ PG348Q and XG35V, and AOC’s AG352UCG. Four of the screens are IPS and two use AMVA panels.
With ULMB left off the feature list, the Predator X34P doesn’t need a ton of output to accomplish its mission. It’s rated for 300 nits and measures comfortably over that at 319.8455cd/m2. It’s the brightest of the IPS monitors here, and that results in the highest black level: .2916cd/m2. Resulting contrast tops 1000:1 and is visually identical to the two-year-old X34 and the Asus PG348Q. LG manages to coax a little more dynamic range from its 34UC79G with a 1304.6:1 score.
Uncalibrated – Minimum Backlight Level
The Predator X34P’s minimum backlight setting takes it down to around 44 nits, slightly darker than the ideal 50-nit level we prefer. The black level moves right along with the brightness slider, so contrast remains consistent at 1083.4:1. This is the result we’d expect from a premium monitor.
After Calibration to 200 nits
Calibrating the Predator X34P requires a change in gamma plus a 10-click reduction of the contrast slider. On many monitors, that would mean a visible drop in dynamic range, but thanks to well-implemented RGB controls and a darker-than-normal gamma curve, we lost only 11%. 970.6:1 is just a bit below the other monitors. And to our eyes, they look the same.
ANSI Contrast Ratio
The ANSI contrast value is almost the same as the sequential result, indicating a premium panel part made with good quality control. Even though the gamma is a bit darker than the usual 2.2, the Predator X34P’s image has good depth and contrast with sharp detail. That said, it won’t quite deliver the pop of the two AMVA panels. Comparing the new monitor with the old X34, overall contrast is about the same, but Acer has made some gamma tweaks that give it a slight edge.
MORE: Best Gaming Monitors
MORE: How We Test Monitors
MORE: All Monitor Content
Below link for Acer's community forum regarding this issue
https://community.acer.com/en/discussion/441879/xb321hk-weird-artifact/p1
I have reached the END of Acers customer service line, They only offered me $400 refund LOL. After 5 returns, 3 different xb321hk monitors, I have worked with Corporate Customer service and "Elite" technical support and wasted 3-4 months for $400.00 refund.... Unbelievable. I will continue to post my personal experience on websites and I'll update my Youtube video warning people NOT to buy ACER?,
Below link for Acer's community forum regarding this issue
https://community.acer.com/en/discussion/441879/xb321hk-weird-artifact/p1
I have reached the END of Acers customer service line, They only offered me $400 refund LOL. After 5 returns, 3 different xb321hk monitors, I have worked with Corporate Customer service and "Elite" technical support and wasted 3-4 months for $400.00 refund.... Unbelievable. I will continue to post my personal experience on websites and I'll update my Youtube video warning people NOT to buy ACER?,
The flicker issue is caused by cheap DisplayPort cables being used by consumers. I had a similar issue with my Acer XB321HK unit. I replaced the stock cable with a high quality DP 1.4 certified cable and the issue disappeared. Yes, I know the XB31HK comes with only a DP 1.2 port, but the high quality DP 1.4 cable has extra shielding, which apparently eliminates the flicker issue due to signal degradation from the graphics card to the monitor.
they didnt copy anyone. only one company makes the panels so everyone takes them and designs products from them. you wont see much more than packaging differences. and what you got the monitors for and their msrp arent the same thing. i can get the acer for $830. your aw with the build in power supply is also 4.5lbs heavier. i move my monitor around alot. that makes a difference.
and other dude. why the hell are you playing diablo 3 on an expensive 4k monitor? seems like wasted money. the problems youre describing are as much an nvidia problem as an acer problem. all you need to do is change your search from acer artifacting to gsync artifacting and youll see its pretty widespread. i can guarantee you that your monitor isnt being tested like you think it is. its being put on a big rack not being watched. its checked on to see if its failed after a few hours and if it hasnt its shipped on. they sure as hell arent going to give techs gaming computers to dink around on your one monitor playing a 6 year old hack n slash game.
If you don't know, G-Sync and ULMB can not work at same time. If you game already runs fine in +100/120 fps there is no reason to enable GSync. BUT the crystal clear images produced by ULMB are out of this word. ( At least in my Dell S2716 DGR)
If you compare that to TVs, take a look at what you can get for your money at just about any price bracket today vs 3 years ago and the difference is massive. We just don't seem to be seeing the same level of progress in gaming monitors. Am I missing something??