Acer Predator XB273K 4K 144Hz Monitor Review: The Next Best Thing

Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response & Lag

Viewing Angles

Despite its billing as an Advanced Hyper Viewing Angle IPS monitor, the XB273K's viewing angles don't look any better than a typical IPS monitor. The color shift at 45 degrees off-center is decidedly green, while brightness drops by about 40 percent. All steps remain visible, which means detail didn't suffer too badly when we viewed it from the side. When viewing from the top, we saw a blue tint and 30 percent brightness falloff. Detail was more washed out as well. That said, it’s a result typical of a premium IPS panel.

Screen Uniformity

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, click here.

Our XB273K sample showed excellent uniformity that was spoiled only by a hot spot in the lower right corner. It is visible in an all-black screen, but we couldn't see it when playing games, watching movies or in any other test patterns. We didn’t see any bleed or glow either, so this isn't a major issue. The result is typical of monitors we’ve tested recently.

Pixel Response & Input Lag

Click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The XB273K’s 144Hz refresh rate affords plenty of speed for owners of high-performance GPUs. With a screen draw time of just 7ms, users will not miss ULMB. G-Sync and a high framerate ensure smooth enjoyment of any full-motion game. Input lag is also very low and manages to just edge out the X27 and PG27UQ displays. This translates to instantaneous control response and a complete lack of stutter or blur.

