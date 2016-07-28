Acer Predator XB321HK 32-inch Ultra HD G-Sync Monitor Review

Color Gamut And Performance
For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, please click here.
The color tests are the deciding factor as to where gamma and contrast should be set. You can see that without adjustment there are issues in the lower saturations and the luminance levels, which are generally too high. We’re not trying to make too much of this since the errors average a relatively minor 3.90dE. But the XB321HK has some upward potential that can be realized without an instrumented calibration.
Reducing the contrast slider from 50 to 40 brings the errors down a bit, but now the picture looks a little drab. The overall DeltaE is now 2.42. This suggests there’s no visible problem, but we can still improve picture quality with one more change.
It seems that changing gamma to 1.8 is the key. We’ve demonstrated before how closely gamma and color saturation are linked. That’s why it’s important to measure saturation levels other than 100%. You would never see these changes take place by only recording the gamut triangle’s outer points. Now every color is on target and luminance levels are close to perfect. This is what we’d expect from a premium display called “Predator.”
Now we return to the comparison group.
In the realm of Ultra HD gaming monitors, the competition for color accuracy is fierce. 1.80dE is a great result but it only lands the XB321HK in fifth place; extraordinary. We have no complaints about any of the displays here. They exhibit superb accuracy and would grace any high-end gaming system.
Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB
Thanks to some bonus red, the Predator delivers an extra 6% of sRGB gamut volume. That might necessitate a custom ICC profile if one were to use this display for color-critical applications. For gamers, however, it just means color will look a little bolder than many other screens.
