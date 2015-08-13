Acer XB270HU 27-Inch IPS 144Hz G-Sync Monitor Review

Color Gamut And Performance
In the XB270HU's Standard mode, we see good accuracy in the color saturations, but there are a few hue issues in the secondary colors, especially magenta. Since the gamma is where it should be, all that's needed to fix things is a grayscale calibration. Bringing the white point in line will pull the secondaries onto their targets and firm up the luminance levels too.
The XB270HU omits the color management system found in the XG270HU but obviously it's not needed here. Every color is on target for both saturation and hue, and luminance levels are near perfect. Aside from a slight over-saturation in the red primary, this is an excellent chart.
Now we return to the comparison group.
Since the Overlord Tempest was calibrated through a LUT, the XB270HU is the winner of the calibrated-by-OSD competition. Only an expensive pro-screen will post a better result than this. Its color accuracy obviously outperforms most gaming monitors.
Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB
If gamut volume is an important metric in your work, then the XB270HU offers a little bonus red bringing up the total to over 107 percent of sRGB. The Monoprice sits atop the ladder thanks to its Adobe RGB gamut, which may not be ideal for gaming or entertainment purposes.
Have others been getting XB270HU out of the box with no dead pixels or noticible light bleed?
Yes... It was expensive but this is hands down, the best monitor I've ever owned.
Is what I meant to say. First comments get me a little overenthused sometimes!
Not to mention Acer is pretty good about the RMA process and replacement panels. Favorable to ASUS's "Under ten dead pixels is normal and not covered under warranty" policy...
It may be a nice monitor but that is still a hard sell given it is an Acer.
I was thinking the same thing but the difference between that and the ROG Swift is only 2ms black to white. This is more where the rubber meets the road.