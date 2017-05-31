Acer XR382CQK Curved FreeSync Monitor Review

Color Gamut & Luminance
For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, please click here.
Like the grayscale results, none of the modes we tested for color are too far off the mark. One might look at the saturation charts and conclude that the Standard, sRGB, and Action modes are near perfect. The issues lie in the luminance measurements, which are a bit too high. That gives the impression of more vivid color, but it isn’t as balanced as if the levels were closer to the zero line. By adjusting gamma and contrast, we’ve over-saturated the red primary a bit, but luminance values are much closer to the neutral balance point. The average error starts at 2.23dE which is quite good. Our adjustments take it down to 1.27dE which is a small but visible gain in quality.
Comparisons
Given the XR328CQK’s second-place finish, we think calibration is worth doing. The gains are minor, but when you’re spending this kind of money for a monitor, you should squeeze out every possible performance gain, no matter how small. Plenty of professional displays can’t achieve a 1.27dE average, so Acer is in good company. Again, the LG 38UC99 takes the accuracy crown in our color test.
Thanks to a little bonus red, the XR breaks the 100% sRGB barrier. The other primaries are right on target, so graphics apps will benefit from a custom profile. Gamers will see slightly more vivid reds, but if you turn down the contrast slider a bit, no detail will be clipped. With a profile in place, the monitor can render sRGB perfectly.
MORE: Best Gaming Monitors
MORE: Best Professional Monitors
MORE: How We Test Monitors
MORE: How To Choose A Monitor
MORE: All Monitor Content
If I were to just use PCPartPicker.com as a guide, This XR382CQK model is the only model Acer has at this resolution. The LG 38UC99-W, being the only other one at the same/similar specs, is just shy of $400 USD more expensive.
Also note that the XT382CQK is 38" class (37.5") and the XR342CK, Predator X34, and Predator XR341CK are 34" class (34".) The X34 itself being the 100Hz, 4ms IPS panel (The XR341CK is the only one that is 75Hz 4ms, the XR342CQK is 75Hz 5ms.) These 34" class monitors are also 3440 x 1440 instead of 3840 x 1600.
Viotek GN27C - $249.00
27" Curved 1800
1080p
144hz Freesync (minimum is around 30hz I think)
3 or 4 ms response time with a boost option in the settings
VA Panel 16:9, 20,000,000:1 Dynamic Contrast
All at $249.00. No it's not the latest Acer Predator, but it's a serious gamer's dream.
Source?
(just kidding)