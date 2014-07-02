Three AMD AM1 Motherboards For The Kabini APU, Reviewed

Results: Power and Efficiency

What would a high-efficiency PC’s power consumption look like if its automatic configuration went wrong? The AM1I-A used our memory’s XMP voltage at default SPD values, and I suspect that's why its draw is higher across the board.

Performance parity looks as good as we can expect.

Using automatic configuration, the results don't look great for Asus. To be clear, we could have manually forced a 1.5 V memory setting. However, most folks won't know to do that, nor will they have comparison platforms at their disposal to realize the slight difference in power consumption.

If you're looking for an AM1 platform, purposely pick a memory kit rated for 1.5 or 1.35 V to achieve top efficiency from any of these three motherboards.