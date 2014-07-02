Three AMD AM1 Motherboards For The Kabini APU, Reviewed

Gigabyte AM1M-S2H Software and Firmware
The AM1M-S2H includes Gigabyte’s EasyTune6 software, though tuning isn’t so easy on a multiplier-locked processor. DRAM ratios are selectable, but only go to DDR3-1600. And a few voltage levels can be increased, but without the higher data rates that would necessitate an increase.
There is a knob you can use to tweak the APU's GPU clock, and that setting is found in the board's firmware. But don't expect much from it; the Radeon graphics engine is fed by a single 64-bit channel of DDR3-1600 memory, at best.
As with the Asus board we just looked at, Gigabyte’s offering supports Intel’s XMP technology for DRAM. You’re still stuck with a DDR3-1600 limit, but some modules can push CAS 7 at this data rate with a little voltage applied.
DRAM timings can also be configured manually, if you really want to take the time to extract maximum performance from your low-energy CPU.
Even though you can’t overclock the CPU, Gigabyte still lets you dial in some “Loadline Calibration” to stabilize voltage. Consider this feature unnecessary until AMD can be convinced that we need a more flexible Kabini-based APU.
Why not throw a mid-ranged discreet GPU in there and see what happens? It's all we really want to know. Otherwise this platform is for strictly 2D flash games.
Just because the technology is the same, it doesn't mean that it well perform on par with the PS4.
Asus 33 Euro
Gigabyte 32 Euro
MSI 30 Euro
I am gonna get the Asus at that price...
