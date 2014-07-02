Three AMD AM1 Motherboards For The Kabini APU, Reviewed

MSI AM1I Software and Firmware
MSI’s overclocking utility doesn’t work with the AM1I, nor is it listed in the installation DVD’s autorun application (even though it’s included in a folder on that disc).
We also find an old-fashioned Aptio overclocking menu in the firmware; the only thing you can tune, though, is slow DRAM. The APU's official limit is DDR3-1600.
Primary memory timings can also be altered, but secondary and tertiary values are hidden.
MSI includes its overclocking profiles menu, though there aren’t many things you can change that would make this option useful.
MSI configures its AMD motherboards to support Intel’s XMP profiles, though that technology isn’t useful with this RAM. We instead rely on the memory’s top SPD value of DDR3-1600 CAS 9, which runs happily at 1.50 volts without requiring manual configuration.
Why not throw a mid-ranged discreet GPU in there and see what happens? It's all we really want to know. Otherwise this platform is for strictly 2D flash games.
Just because the technology is the same, it doesn't mean that it well perform on par with the PS4.
Asus 33 Euro
Gigabyte 32 Euro
MSI 30 Euro
I am gonna get the Asus at that price...
Can it play 1080p/4k videos? (30 or 60fps) youtube or downloaded
Can it play games that are meant to work on low end PCs?
What is the HTML5 performance?
What is the average total cost of the system?
How can you further improve the system value, depending on the components you choose to buy for it?