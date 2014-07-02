Three AMD AM1 Motherboards For The Kabini APU, Reviewed

MSI AM1I Software and Firmware

MSI’s overclocking utility doesn’t work with the AM1I, nor is it listed in the installation DVD’s autorun application (even though it’s included in a folder on that disc).

We also find an old-fashioned Aptio overclocking menu in the firmware; the only thing you can tune, though, is slow DRAM. The APU's official limit is DDR3-1600.

Primary memory timings can also be altered, but secondary and tertiary values are hidden.

MSI includes its overclocking profiles menu, though there aren’t many things you can change that would make this option useful.

MSI configures its AMD motherboards to support Intel’s XMP profiles, though that technology isn’t useful with this RAM. We instead rely on the memory’s top SPD value of DDR3-1600 CAS 9, which runs happily at 1.50 volts without requiring manual configuration.