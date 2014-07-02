Three AMD AM1 Motherboards For The Kabini APU, Reviewed

How We Test AM1 Kabini APU Motherboards

Test System Configuration CPU AMD Athlon 5350 (Kabini): 2.05 GHz, 2 MB L2 Cache, Socket FS1b CPU Cooler AMD Socket FS1b boxed (2-pin) cooler RAM Patriot Viper 3 PV316G240C1K (16 GB) at DDR3-1600 C9 Defaults Graphics AMD Radeon HD 8400 integrated (600 MHz) Hard Drive Samsung 840 Series MZ-7PD256, 256 GB SSD Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Power Corsair AX860i: ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Platinum Software OS Microsoft Windows 8 Professional RTM x64 Graphics AMD Catalyst 13.4 Chipset AMD 13.250.26

We purchased a new, retail-boxed AMD Athlon 5350 specifically for today’s test. It will probably end up in the hands of a contributing editor, eventually.

We specifically seek out DRAM that defaults to DDR3-1600 CAS 9 for use in motherboard round-ups, since some boards don’t use XMP properly and others make unwanted changes when XMP is enabled. We started with Patriot’s PV332G240C1QK 32 GB DDR3-2400 kit and removed two modules, transforming it into the same company’s 16 GB dual-channel part number PV316G240C1K.

Far overcapacity for these low-power platform, Corsair’s AX860i remains efficient even at low loads. Since I don’t have any smaller-yet-more-efficient parts laying around, it stays on the test bench.