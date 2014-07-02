Three AMD AM1 Motherboards For The Kabini APU, Reviewed

Results: 3DMark and PCMark

The major reason to benchmark similar platforms is to look for trouble spots. When we don’t find any, we really don’t have much to say. Our 3DMark 11 results, for example, look equally terrible on all three motherboards, and the situation gets even worse in 3DMark Professional. Although the 600 MHz Radeon-branded graphics engine sporting 128 shaders sounds like it could be moderately capable, this isn't a platform you'd want to do much gaming on.

PCMark is a fairly good test for the “performance feel” of a storage subsystem. Even though our benchmarks don't run very fast, the Kabini APU’s integrated SATA 6Gb/s controller does a great job of facilitating quick transfer from our Samsung 840 Pro SSD.