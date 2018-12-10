AMD Athlon 200GE Review: Zen and Vega Get Cheap

Far Cry 5 and Hitman
Far Cry 5
The Athlon facilitates an average of 61.7 FPS at stock settings, which jumps 12% to 69.2 FPS after overclocking. That's acceptable performance in Far Cry 5, though it does lag behind Intel's Pentium chips.
Even more important is the fact that a Core i3-8100-based system allows our GeForce GTX 1080 to average more than 100 FPS. A low-end CPU like the Athlon bottlenecks higher-end graphics cards in a serious way, even at a fairly tame 1920x1080 resolution.
Hitman
Hitman scales well with core/thread count. Nevertheless, AMD's Athlon 200GE lags behind its dual-core competition. The quad-core Ryzen 3 2200G hints that a couple of additional execution cores would have been better for the Athlon's performance than simultaneous multi-threading.
