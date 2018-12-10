AMD Athlon 200GE Review: Zen and Vega Get Cheap

AMD Athlon 200GE deals 24 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ AMD Athlon 200GE 2-Core... Amazon Prime £44.17 View Amd Gmbh - CPU AMD AM4 Athlon... eBay £56.29 View Deal ends Mon, Jun 1

Shadow Of War and Project CARS 2

Middle-earth: Shadow Of War

At a high-enough resolution, most games are limited by graphics processing. But because we've already seen the Athlon 200GE handicapping our GeForce GTX 1080 at 1920 x 1080, it's no surprise that the dual-core chip is notably slower than its competition in a benchmark that's normally graphics-bound. Still, an average of 70+ FPS is pretty good for a $55 chip.

Project CARS 2

Although Project CARS 2 is purportedly optimized for threading, clock rates have the greatest effect on this title's frame rates.

Again, the Athlon shows up at the bottom of our test pool.

