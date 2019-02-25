AMD Athlon 240GE and 220GE Review: Retaking the Low Ground

Intel Pentium Gold G5600 deals Intel Pentium Gold G5600 GOLD... eBay £125 View

Dota 2 was one of the first games to receive a patch with Zen-specific optimizations, which provided a big host processing speed-up. But it's AMD's on-die Vega graphics engine that helps performance most. The 220GE and 200GE essentially tie during our benchmark sequence.

Again, we see the massive gap separating Intel's G5600 and G5400. Although the $64 Pentium G5400 grapples with AMD's $65 Athlon 220GE when it comes to pricing, it's clear that the 220GE is a much faster choice for gaming.

The Core i3-8100 gives us a lackluster performance at its $117 price point. Intel seems to want gamers to pair it up with a entry-level add-in card, though. Instead, you could opt for a $99 Ryzen 3 2200G that is competitive in most applications and offers far superior gaming performance with its Vega graphics engine.

