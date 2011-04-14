Low-Power Gaming: AMD's E-350 Vs. Intel Atom D525 And Ion 2

Benchmark Results: Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Our final modern shooter, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, offers a great balance of attractive visuals and modest system requirements:

Call of Duty looks good at the minimum settings. We run our benchmark during an interactive cutscene at the beginning of the Second Sun level, and after it’s completed, we find the frame rate jumps quite a bit higher. Consequently, during actual gameplay, this title is quite smooth, even at 720p on the AMD E-350 APU. Unfortunately, we can’t say the same for the D525/Ion 2.

Verdict:

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is playable on the E-350 at 720p, but not on the D525/Ion 2.