Low-Power Gaming: AMD's E-350 Vs. Intel Atom D525 And Ion 2

Benchmark Results: Lord Of The Rings Online
Massively multiplayer games are known for inclusive system requirements. Let’s see how these platforms cope with Tolkien’s online universe.
This game is completely playable at 720p on both PCs, but it is a little smoother on the E-350. Although the 1080p numbers don’t look bad, occasional stuttering during demanding scenes makes it less pleasant. This is a good-looking game at low settings with medium draw distance, medium animation smoothness, and distant imposters enabled.
Verdict:
Lord Of The Rings online is very playable on these platforms at 720p.
It's Pointless To Compare Them...
Urban Terror (my favorite one), Open Arena, Alien Arena? Or at least Quake live?
Cause it's ridiculous to test all those latest shooters on such low end machines...
Good review; was kinda wishing for the HL2:LC or some previous-gen UT titles though. :)
But seriously, the ION seems to be bottlenecked by the cpu.