Low-Power Gaming: AMD's E-350 Vs. Intel Atom D525 And Ion 2

Low-power PC platforms are obviously not built for gaming, but we punish two AMD and Intel systems with popular 3D titles anyway. The results don't shock and awe, but sometimes pleasantly surprise.

Benchmark Results: H.A.W.X.

H.A.W.X. 2 might be too much for these platforms, but let’s see how its predecessor performs:

At low settings, the game still looks very attractive. What’s more, it’s very playable at 720p. This is a good candidate for folks who want an occasional air combat fix.

Verdict:

H.A.W.X. is playable on both platforms at 720p.

92 Comments Comment from the forums
  • tacoslave 14 April 2011 13:17
    so the gpu's in modern consoles are around the same as the e-350? since these gpus are mainly cpu bound? Also should have put counterstrike fun and not demanding.
  • 14 April 2011 13:34
    Can they make a video game that features a Monopolistic Chip Company who threatens and bribes computer manufacturers to be zombies?
  • ujaansona 14 April 2011 13:53
    Aamusing... ;)
  • ujaansona 14 April 2011 14:00
    OOPS It's not "Aamusing"
    It's Pointless To Compare Them...
  • warjunkieltu 14 April 2011 14:13
    Why are you guys not testing some good quality freeware first person shooters, that could run smoothly on those low end PCs? For example:
    Urban Terror (my favorite one), Open Arena, Alien Arena? Or at least Quake live?
    Cause it's ridiculous to test all those latest shooters on such low end machines...
  • silverblue 14 April 2011 14:17
    I was just thinking about reinstalling either of the Star Trek: Armada titles now I've moved to Windows 7, just to see if it removes the stuttering I experienced in XP. Good to see one of those titles here.

    Good review; was kinda wishing for the HL2:LC or some previous-gen UT titles though. :)
  • nevertell 14 April 2011 14:53
    You could've tried overclocking them :D
    But seriously, the ION seems to be bottlenecked by the cpu.
  • rolli59 14 April 2011 14:54
    Low end graphics! How about testing them with popular MMOG for addicts that travel, but like the portability of netbooks!
  • vaughn2k 14 April 2011 14:58
    Diablo 2? and Warcraft 3?
  • gondor 14 April 2011 15:22
    Thank you for including older titles in your comparison ! I hope you'll be able to include even more of them in any future tests to give each major game engine of the era a fair chance :)
