Low-Power Gaming: AMD's E-350 Vs. Intel Atom D525 And Ion 2

Benchmark Results: Burnout Paradise
While F1 2010 is too much for these platforms to handle, Burnout Paradise might be a good alternative:
At 1024x600, the game is playable, although an extra 5 FPS would be appreciated. Burnout Paradise is still a great romp, and it remains the most fun racing game I’ve played. The resolution doesn't make much of a difference beyond 1024x600, as the game appears to be CPU-limited, but 1080p feels a bit choppier than 720p.
Verdict:
Burnout Paradise is playable on both platforms at 1024x600 and on the verge of playable at 720p.
It's Pointless To Compare Them...
Urban Terror (my favorite one), Open Arena, Alien Arena? Or at least Quake live?
Cause it's ridiculous to test all those latest shooters on such low end machines...
Good review; was kinda wishing for the HL2:LC or some previous-gen UT titles though. :)
But seriously, the ION seems to be bottlenecked by the cpu.