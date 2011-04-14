Low-Power Gaming: AMD's E-350 Vs. Intel Atom D525 And Ion 2

Benchmark Results: Burnout Paradise

While F1 2010 is too much for these platforms to handle, Burnout Paradise might be a good alternative:

At 1024x600, the game is playable, although an extra 5 FPS would be appreciated. Burnout Paradise is still a great romp, and it remains the most fun racing game I’ve played. The resolution doesn't make much of a difference beyond 1024x600, as the game appears to be CPU-limited, but 1080p feels a bit choppier than 720p.

Verdict:

Burnout Paradise is playable on both platforms at 1024x600 and on the verge of playable at 720p.