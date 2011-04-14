Low-Power Gaming: AMD's E-350 Vs. Intel Atom D525 And Ion 2

Benchmark Results: H.A.W.X. 2

Now we’ll give H.A.W.X. 2 a try and see if these budget machines can handle arcade-style air combat:

At the lowest settings, the game seems a little too choppy for a twitch-based title like H.A.W.X. 2 on either test bed. It is close to playable at the lower resolutions, and the graphics definitely are still attractive at those settings. While the E-350 fares a little better than the D525/Ion 2, we have to conclude that neither option is suitable for H.A.W.X. 2 gameplay.

Verdict:

H.A.W.X. 2 is not playable on these platforms.