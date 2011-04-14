Low-Power Gaming: AMD's E-350 Vs. Intel Atom D525 And Ion 2

Benchmark Results: Bulletstorm

We’ll shift gears now into the new blood-splattered funfest known as Bulletstorm.

The graphics look quite good at the lowest settings, and the game is close to playable at 1024x600. But there are occasional slowdowns that detract from the experience. This might be a result of streaming data, and perhaps the game would perform better with more RAM. It feels better than the numbers suggest though, and observing the frame rates during game play indicates that the usual minimum frame rate is close to the average. In any case, this game isn’t smooth enough to enjoy on either system.

Verdict:

Bulletstorm is not playable on these platforms.