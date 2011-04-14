Low-Power Gaming: AMD's E-350 Vs. Intel Atom D525 And Ion 2

Benchmark Results: Left 4 Dead 2

We’re looking at shooter number three with Left 4 Dead 2, everyone’s favorite zombie apocalypse game.

Multicore rendering is disabled by default on both of these dual-core CPUs, and it turns itself off again after restarting the program or changing the resolution, which is extremely annoying. Yet the annoyance is worth the result—enabling multicore rendering adds about 10 FPS, making the game quite playable on the E-350 at 720p and close to playable on the D525/Ion 2 combo. The game looks fairly good at the lowest settings, so this isn't much of an issue.

The frame rate is definitely good enough to enjoy the game on the E-350. Although it isn't perfectly smooth, it runs well-enough. At about 25 FPS, the D525/Ion 2 combo is touch-and-go, so we’ll say it’s on the verge of playable.

Verdict:

Left 4 Dead 2 is playable on the E-350, and on the verge of playable on the D525/Ion 2 platform.