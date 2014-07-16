AMD Mantle: A Graphics API Tested In Depth

Battlefield 4 Benchmarks: Integrated APU Graphics
Thanks to Battlefield 4's built-in frame time capture tool, we can extrapolate detailed information about performance. Let's start with the Very Low detail preset at 1600x900 using the A10-7850K's on-die graphics engine.
Mantle offers a tiny advantage, but it's not worth affecting your purchasing decision. The bigger surprise is that an APU can handle Battlefield 4 at 1600x900 without dropping under 30 FPS at all.
The frame time variance is excellent under Mantle and DirectX in this test. It's very low with no remarkable spikes, so the result appears quite smooth on-screen.
But Mantle did something really good for gamers. Till now Microsoft with no competition didn't gave too much attention in performance optimising the DirectX. They gave Microsoft a reason to improve DirectX (so they will bring DX12) in the way mantle works. This benefits all the gamers.
Unfortunately I have a feeling that Microsoft will give DirectX12 only with Windows9 (due to kernel limitations at their pockets).
If this will be true then Mantle might have more life than most users expected to (since it wil take time for windows 9 to rule the market share)...
It was tested in single player, as its easier to get consistent results. We're trying to eliminate variables except the graphics engine as much as possible.
I think the problem may be that you don't understand the context of the answer, which does not equate Mantle with PhysX on a technical level.
We equate Mantle with PhysX in the sense that it's a value-add that assists in a limited number of games. Its not a universal advantage.
Its obvious there is something very wrong with your testing.
Actually, nobody on the internet has really tested anything but Radeon R9 290s when it comes to Mantle. Instead of assuming it always works in every situation like everyone else, we actually tested it, not only with the 290, but with a wide range of CPUs and GPUs. We did this with feedback from AMD.
Mantle is not the perfect, slick API that people assume it is. AMD stresses that its considered a beta and is not yet a final product.
I believe that our test results are quite accurate. The problem is that the API, something the developer considers unfinished at this point, probably still needs work and has room to grow. And I'm sure it will get better over time.
But pretending it works 100% perfectly doesn't help anyone. That's not even something that AMD would try to say at this time as it has obvious issues. They are working on it. But there is a value to in-depth testing and to sharing the inconsistencies.
An API is a set of commands, with required parameters, a software package presents to another application that wishes to use its services. It's essentially the language to use the services it provides.
Mantle isn't just an API. It's an abstraction layer that makes it unnecessary for the developer to write directly to the hardware, which is tedious, time-consuming and extremely difficult to do on a large product. The API is what Mantle accepts to tell it what to do, and what the programmer must learn to use it, but it is NOT all Mantle is. It's just how to talk to it.
A pure API would be something someone demented would write, because it would mean you could issue commands to do nothing. I'm guessing Apple is patenting this technology now.
I'm sorry you feel that way. I don't agree as I feel it's a useful high-level primer for folks who haven't been programming for 30 years, but you're certainly entitled to your opinion. :)