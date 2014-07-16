AMD Mantle: A Graphics API Tested In Depth

Battlefield 4 Benchmarks: Integrated APU Graphics

Thanks to Battlefield 4's built-in frame time capture tool, we can extrapolate detailed information about performance. Let's start with the Very Low detail preset at 1600x900 using the A10-7850K's on-die graphics engine.

Mantle offers a tiny advantage, but it's not worth affecting your purchasing decision. The bigger surprise is that an APU can handle Battlefield 4 at 1600x900 without dropping under 30 FPS at all.

The frame time variance is excellent under Mantle and DirectX in this test. It's very low with no remarkable spikes, so the result appears quite smooth on-screen.