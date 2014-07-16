AMD Mantle: A Graphics API Tested In Depth

Battlefield 4 Benchmarks: Mid-Range Graphics

A Radeon R9 270 and GeForce GTX 660, both with 2 GB of GDDR5, give us an opportunity to either confirm or refute AMD's claim that Mantle has an issue with less than 4 GB of memory. If true, we should see the same problem again. Just to make sure we're increasing graphics load at the same time, detail is increased to the Ultra preset.

And there it is. The performance hit remains. Does frame time variance change at all?

Variance remains low, although stuttering is more noticeable when the frame rate drops below 25 FPS.