AMD Mantle: A Graphics API Tested In Depth

Battlefield 4 Benchmarks: High-End Graphics

Lastly, we drop in the Radeon R9 290X and GeForce GTX 780 Ti. AMD's card is armed with 4 GB, so we should avoid the admitted memory issue and observe positive scaling from Mantle. Both powerful boards inspire us to raise the resolution to 2560x1440, too.

AMD's API has some impact, finally, allowing the FX-8350-powered system to jump from an average of 45 FPS with DirectX to 51.4 under Mantle. Additionally, Mantle allows the Radeon R9 290X to approach the GeForce GTX 780 Ti's performance (and Nvidia's board is quite a bit more expensive).

As with our other Battlefield 4 tests, frame time variance reported by the in-game tool is low, helping quantify a smooth result.