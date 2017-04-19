AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB Review

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation - 1920x1080 Results

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

The Radeon RX 570 pulls alongside of GeForce GTX 1060 3GB, which previously would have posted higher benchmark results than Radeon RX 470 under Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation’s Extreme detail setting at 1920x1080.

Both cards are slightly slower than GeForce GTX 970, which launched back in 2014 for $330. It’s pretty crazy that equivalent performance sells for less than $200 today.

As we progress through the benchmarks, keep an eye on GeForce GTX 1060 3GB in relation to the much less expensive GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB. Although the 1060 beats it decisively in Ashes, that isn’t always the case.

2560x1440 Results

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Stepping up to 2560x1440 puts the Radeon RX 570 outside of its wheelhouse, at least under Ashes’ Extreme quality preset. AMD doesn’t even try to convince us that this is a 1440p card. Still, the RX 570 posts an average of 40 FPS, besting the RX 460 and GeForce GTX 1060 3GB. Dial the detail settings back a notch and you really could get playable performance in an RTS.



MORE: Best Graphics Cards



MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table



MORE: All Graphics Content