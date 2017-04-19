AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB Review

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation - 1920x1080 Results
The Radeon RX 570 pulls alongside of GeForce GTX 1060 3GB, which previously would have posted higher benchmark results than Radeon RX 470 under Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation’s Extreme detail setting at 1920x1080.
Both cards are slightly slower than GeForce GTX 970, which launched back in 2014 for $330. It’s pretty crazy that equivalent performance sells for less than $200 today.
As we progress through the benchmarks, keep an eye on GeForce GTX 1060 3GB in relation to the much less expensive GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB. Although the 1060 beats it decisively in Ashes, that isn’t always the case.
2560x1440 Results
Stepping up to 2560x1440 puts the Radeon RX 570 outside of its wheelhouse, at least under Ashes’ Extreme quality preset. AMD doesn’t even try to convince us that this is a 1440p card. Still, the RX 570 posts an average of 40 FPS, besting the RX 460 and GeForce GTX 1060 3GB. Dial the detail settings back a notch and you really could get playable performance in an RTS.
Yet the exact same issue exists for the uninformed between the same gen GTX 1060 models (3GB and 6GB) which also differ in the available functioning parts of the GPU... There wasn't a big deal made about that, yet there seems to be with the Radeons.
Uhh that's not quite the same. I get that you red hat might be on a little tight but RX570 and RX580 sound like a completely new gen card. Not a slightly overclocked RX470 and RX480. I was excited until I read into the actual specs.
Thanks for your efforts Igor, we appreciate it. :-)
see http://navoshta.com/cpu-vs-gpu/
According to amazon specs, g2.2xlarge does offer a gtx680/gtx770GPU, so , as you can see, speed increase is amazing !
Besides, i'd like a good gaming card .
(Sorry, closed systems like that are a pet peeve of mine.)
And in terms of CPUs, I'd like to see what budget Ryzen chips AMD can come up with before I pull the trigger. i3s don't have the core count, so AMD's already ahead, but their budget lineup is getting a bit long in the tooth right now.
Really, it's just not a compelling time to buy just about anything right now.