AMD Radeon Vega RX 64 8GB Review

Battlefield 1 (DirectX 12)

2560x1440 Results

Strong performance in DirectX 12 games gives Radeon RX Vega 64 a statistically significant lead over GeForce GTX 1080, pushing it surprisingly close to 1080 Ti at 2560x1440. Excellent (and consistent) frame times from Vega are bested only by Nvidia’s top two GP102-based cards.

Conversely, it actually looks like Nvidia’s 1080 is hampered by frame time spikes through our 80-second sequence, some of which exceed 60ms. These aren’t common (they represent a tiny sliver of orange at the end of our frame time bar graph), but mapping frame time over the run shows where stuttering would be apparent.

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

3840x2160 Results

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Vega 64’s 15% lead over GeForce GTX 1080 at 2560x1440 shrinks to 14% at 4K. And that’s a critical performance range, between 40 and 60 FPS, where 4K can still be considered playable in games that don’t require twitchy movement. Variable refresh technologies make the experience significantly more enjoyable, too.



