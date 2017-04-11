AMD Ryzen 5 1600X CPU Review

Project CARS, Rise of the Tomb Raider, The Division
Project CARS
Project CARS clearly responds most readily to high clock rates and IPC throughput, as evidenced by the difference between Intel's Core i5-7600K at stock and overclocked settings. Incidentally, those two configurations land in first and second place.
AMD's six-core Ryzen 5 1600X even manages to beat the eight-core Ryzen 7 1700 thanks to its higher frequency.
We noticed that our Core i5-7600K performed a little better here than in previous reviews. Curious if the extra speed was attributable to Microsoft's Game Mode, we toggled the feature on and off, only to determine that the frame rates were similar either way.
Rise of the Tomb Raider
Rise of the Tomb Raider is also sensitive to IPC throughput and clock rate, which is why the Core i5s fare so well. Overclocking Core i5-7600K to 5 GHz only adds to Intel's dominance in this title.
Overclocking does help Ryzen 5 1600X quite a bit, too. Meanwhile, there's little benefit to disabling SMT. In fact, doing so causes a lot of ugly frame time spikes.
The Division
Tom Clancy's The Division has AMD's overclocked Ryzen 5 1600X going head to head against Intel's Core i5-7600K at 5 GHz. Impressive, right?
This game also serves as a cautionary tale against disabling SMT. The frame time spikes are horrible. To better illustrate, we break frame time into two charts: one with SMT on and another with SMT off. We left Ryzen 7 1700 in the second chart to show that it also experiences severe spikes that rival the FX-8370's poor performance in some cases.
I honestly don't see a reason why to get a Ryzen 5 at this point since the i5 is definitely better for gaming and the Ryzen 7 is better for workstation use. The price alone takes it out of its own market.
31(!) Workstation benchmarks. Too less?
An issue that does stick out here is high price of the overclocking solution. How does the 7600k fair with a stock intel heatsink compared to the 1600x wraith spiral best overclocks? I think Ryzen has a real price advantage given the cooler required for a reasonable overclock.
Also how does the 7600K compare in games while twitch streaming against the 1600X?
Maybe that's your real-world test, but that isn't mine. And am I the only one that can see the workstation benchmarks on page 10? Everyone seems to be ignoring them and then complaining that they aren't there.