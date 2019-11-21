AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Review: Non-X Marks the Spot

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 deals 80 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Processor... Amazon Prime £199.99 £153 View Reduced Price AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Processor Currys PC World £160 View AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Gen3 6 Core... Scan £169.98 View Amd Ryzen 5 3600 4.20Ghz 6... very.co.uk £219.99 View Show More Deals

Grand Theft Auto V

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Grand Theft Auto V favors Intel architectures and, more generally, multi-core designs with high clock rates. Here we see that the Ryzen 5 3600 benefits more from improved cooling than its X-series counterpart, which means that investing in a better cooler is a good idea if you're interested in overclocking the chip. After overclocking, the difference between the 3600 and 3600X is negligible.

Hitman 2

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Hitman 2 unleashes Intel's overclocking advantage with the Core i5-9600K, but the Core i5-9400F remains mired at the bottom of the chart due to its locked multiplier. With the right cooling, the Ryzen 5 3600 has comparable performance to the 3600X after overclocking.



MORE: Best CPUs



MORE: Intel & AMD Processor Hierarchy



MORE: All CPUs Content