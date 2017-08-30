AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X Review

Grand Theft Auto V, Hitman & Shadow of Mordor

Grand Theft Auto V

We measure performance during Grand Theft Auto V's F-16 flight sequence with the built-in benchmark.

Grand Theft Auto V has always responded well to Intel's architectures. But a tuned 1950X in Game mode fares well, rivaling the Core i9-7900X and outpacing the -7700K.

The tuned 1920X isn't far behind the -7700K, Meanwhile, it's a bit faster than a stock -7800X. Stock Threadripper chips land at the bottom of our chart, illustrating the gains available if you're willing to tune AMD's HEDT line-up. The overclocked 1950X also delivers the best 99th percentile results, albeit by a slim margin.

Hitman (2016)

We encountered quite a bit of variability with the Threadripper processors (particularly from the 1950X) during our Hitman test sequence. Even tuning does little to rectify the frame time outliers. Low minimum frame rates, usually misleading when viewed in a vacuum, apply to all the Ryzen models, indicating this title might be particularly sensitive to memory latency.

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor

The Core i9-7900X paints a very poor picture of frame time variance as it works through the benchmark, while Threadripper provides a much smoother experience in this older title. AMD's top models also deliver excellent average frame rates.

We observe slight differences between both companies' high-end CPUs as Intel's stock Core i7-7700K dominates.



