AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X Review

Grand Theft Auto V, Hitman & Shadow of Mordor
Grand Theft Auto V
We measure performance during Grand Theft Auto V's F-16 flight sequence with the built-in benchmark.
Grand Theft Auto V has always responded well to Intel's architectures. But a tuned 1950X in Game mode fares well, rivaling the Core i9-7900X and outpacing the -7700K.
The tuned 1920X isn't far behind the -7700K, Meanwhile, it's a bit faster than a stock -7800X. Stock Threadripper chips land at the bottom of our chart, illustrating the gains available if you're willing to tune AMD's HEDT line-up. The overclocked 1950X also delivers the best 99th percentile results, albeit by a slim margin.
Hitman (2016)
We encountered quite a bit of variability with the Threadripper processors (particularly from the 1950X) during our Hitman test sequence. Even tuning does little to rectify the frame time outliers. Low minimum frame rates, usually misleading when viewed in a vacuum, apply to all the Ryzen models, indicating this title might be particularly sensitive to memory latency.
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor
The Core i9-7900X paints a very poor picture of frame time variance as it works through the benchmark, while Threadripper provides a much smoother experience in this older title. AMD's top models also deliver excellent average frame rates.
We observe slight differences between both companies' high-end CPUs as Intel's stock Core i7-7700K dominates.
Judging from Threadripper 1950X versus the Threadripper 1900X we can infer that a difference of 400 megahertz is worth the tdp of 16 whole threads.
I never realized HT / SMT was that efficient or is AMD holding something back with the Threadripper 1900x?
I think the better question is, "Where is AMD going from here?"
The first revision Socket SP3r2/TR4 mobos are simply amazing, and AMD has traditionally maintained (and improved!) their high-end stuff. I can't wait to see how they use those 4094 landings and massive bandwidth over the next few years. The next iteration of the 'Ripper already has me salivating :ouch:
I'll take 4X Summit Ridge 'glued' together, please !!
"We maintained a 4.1 GHz overclock"
Per chart "Threadripper 1920X - Boost Frequency (GHz) 4.0 (4.2 XFR)"
So you couldn't get the XFR to 4.2?
If I understand correctly manually overclocking disables XFR.
So your chip was just a lotto loser at 4.1 or am I missing something?
EDIT: Oh, you mean 4.1 All core OC I bet.
A big die shrink like that would be helpful but I think that Ryzen suffers from other architectural limitations.
Ryzen has a clock speed ceiling of roughly 4.2Ghz. It's difficult to get it past there regardless of your cooling method.
Also, Ryzen experiences nasty latency when data is being shared over the Infinity Fabric. Highly threaded work loads are being artificially limited when passing between dies.
Lastly, the Ryzen's IPC lags behind Intel's a little bit. Coupled with the relatively low clock speed ceiling, Ryzen isn't the most ideal CPU for gaming (it holds up well in higher resolutions to be fair).
Threadripper and Ryzen only look as good as they do because Intel hasn't focused on improving their desktop chips in the last few years. Imagine if Ivy Bridge wasn't a minor upgrade. If Haswell, Broadwell, Skylake, and Kabylake weren't tiny 5% improvements. What if Skylake X wasn't a concentrated fiery inferno? Zen wouldn't be a big deal if all of Intel's latest chips were as impressive as the Core 2 Duo was back in 2006.
AMD has done an amazing job transitioning from crappy Bulldozer to Zen. They're in a position to really put the hurt on Intel but they can't lose the momentum they've built. If AMD were to address all of these problems in their next architecture update, they would really have a monster on their hands.
At 1440p and 2160p the gaming performances is the same, however your multi-threading performances are still better than the overprices Intel chips.