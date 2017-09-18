AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X Game Mode, Benchmarked

Battlefield 1, Dawn of War III & Grand Theft Auto V

Battlefield 1 (DX11)

Battlefield 1 benefits from disabling SMT, which enables the best overall performance in both stock and overclocked configurations. The title does not respond well to AMD's Game mode, which shows up in the chart's lowest position. Tuning only helps a little bit. Creator mode performs surprisingly well in both stock and overclocked configurations.

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III

Game mode yields the best performance at stock and overclocked settings.

The Local/SMT options (on and off) both offer similar performance, with Local/SMT taking a slight lead. Notably, Creator mode suffers from reduced performance in both configurations; even tuning can't give it an edge over Game mode at stock clock rates.

Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V responds well to Game mode in both stock and overclocked configurations, while the Local/SMT configurations offer similar average frame rates. Creator mode trails the other configurations again, but the performance delta isn't as pronounced as we've seen in other titles.



