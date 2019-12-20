AMD Threadripper 3970X and 3960X Review: High-End Domination

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X deals AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X... Amazon Prime £1,870.82 View AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X... Scan £1,870.99 View ADMI CPU Motherboard Bundle:... Amazon Prime £2,584.95 View ADMI CPU Motherboard Bundle:... Amazon Prime £2,684.95 View Show More Deals

Test Notes

All AMD entries with "PBO" indicate an auto-overclocked configuration paired with with DDR4-3600. Intel's overclocked configurations also use DDR4-3600.

AMD designed the Threadripper 3970X and 3960X for prosumer-class applications, but it still comes with a Game Mode preset in the Ryzen Master software that disables three of the four available dies (1/4). This feature debuted with the first-gen Threadripper processors to improve gaming performance and ensure compatibility with some games.

AMD says this feature largely isn't needed anymore, although there are a few titles that aren't compatible with the copious helping of threads. Far Cry 5 notoriously struggles with high core counts, and we also noticed abnormally low performance and outwardly rough gameplay in Dawn of War: Warhammer. As such, we tested those titles in Game Mode with the 3970X and 3960X, but we tested the remainder of the games in the standard Creator Mode (all cores/threads active).

The second-gen Threadripper models still suffer from the same odd performance in games if we leave all cores active, so we tested the Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX and 2770WX in game mode for all gaming tests.

Given Threadripper 3000's high-priced nature, we fully expect these processors to be paired with high-resolution QHD (and beyond) displays. However, in keeping with our standard practice, we test at the FHD resolution to eliminate graphics-imposed bottlenecks. Be aware: These deltas will shrink at higher gaming resolutions.

VRMark and 3DMark

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 3DMark DX12 and DX11 tests measure the amount of raw horsepower exposed by the processor to game engines, but most game engines don't scale as linearly with additional compute resources.

The DX12 tests expose the huge step forward with the Threadripper 3000 as the chips easily outpace their predecessors. However, we can see this workload doesn't scale as linearly as we'd like with extra cores: The 24-core 48-thread 3960X outpaces the 32C/64T 3970X at both stock and overclocked settings, and easily outpaces the stock Cascade Lake-X Core i9-10980XE. However, Intel's new flagship turns the tables after overclocking.

The DX11 tests also don't scale as well with additional cores, though we do see the expected gains with overclocking.

VRMark responds well to high per-core performance, but the Threadripper 3000 processors challenge Intel's finest HEDT chips: They both beat the HEDT competitors at stock settings.

Intel's W-3175X takes the overall lead after we dial up the clocks, but bear in mind this is an exotic $3,000 chip that requires extremely extravagant accommodations.

Civilization VI AI and Stockfish

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Civilization VI AI test measures AI performance in a turn-based strategy game and is heavily influenced by high clock rates and instruction per cycle (IPC) throughput.

The top of these charts used to be Intel-only territory, but AMD has made amazing gains in per-core performance (a mixture of IPC and frequency) with the Zen 2 microarchitecture. Despite its hefty core counts, the Threadripper 3970X features the same boost clock as the 3960X, but it's premium silicon might be able to attain those boosts and stay at those heightened speeds for longer periods. Here we can see the 3970X beat the 3960X, if only by the slimmest of margins, and also experience additional uplift from the auto-overclocking feature. Intel's HEDT chips trail at stock settings, but once again take the lead after tuning.

The open-source Stockfish AI chess engine is the polar opposite of the Civilization VI engine. This engine is designed specifically for many-core chips and scales well up to 512 cores, which is music to Threadripper's ears. At stock settings, the 3970X leads convincingly while the overclocked W-3175X struggles to keep pace. The 3960X once again doesn't see much uplift from overclocking, but it effectively ties the W-3175X at stock settings.

Keep your eyes on the previous-gen Threadripper models as you flip through the charts. AMD's explosive gen-on-gen performance improvement, borne of a new architecture and manufacturing process, is impressive.

Meanwhile in this test, the Cascade Lake-X i9-10980XE either ties or falls behind its predecessor, the -9980XE, at stock settings.

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation responds well to extra cores and threads, which benefits the Ryzen lineup. Intel's -10980XE suffers from a erratic frame latency during our test, and we tested multiple times and reinstalled the game/drivers in an attempt to rectify the issue. However, the condition is repeatable and carries over to the overclocked configuration, too. As we can see, this results in a lower 99th percentile frame rate, but that same trend applies to the W-3175X and the -9980XE. We theorize this stems from Intel's mesh architecture, present only on Intel's HEDT and data center processors, which can negatively impact performance with unoptimized software. It's also possible the issue is exacerbated by an early firmware revision for the refreshed X299 platform, or a lack of driver/game engine tuning.

Overclocking helps, but the -10980XE at 4.8 GHz trails the previous-gen -9980XE at 4.6 GHz. The overclocked W-3175X blasts to the top of the chart but its 99th percentile frame rates trail the 3970X.

Meanwhile, the Threadripper processors are a solid generational step forward. As you can see at the bottom of the chart, the second-gen Threadripper chips aren't the best solution for gaming due to the eccentricities of their multi-die design. In contrast, Threadripper 3000 beats the stock Intel processors.

Civilization VI Graphics Test

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Civilization VI graphics test finds the stock Ryzen 9 3950X delivering excellent performance given its price point. That reminds us that these HEDT processors aren't the best fit for gamers – most enthusiasts are better served by mid-range and high-end mainstream chips.

Intel's overclocking advantage comes into play once again, with the Core i9-10980XE taking a convincing lead. The stock Threadripper 3000 chips continue to impress, and the auto-overclocking PBO feature ekes out a few extra fps.

Dawn of War III

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

It isn't surprising to see the overclocked Intel HEDT chips take the top of the Dawn of War III chart due to their per-core performance advantage. Again we see Threadripper 3000's big leap forward over the previous-gen models, but the gains from overclocking are muted.

Intel's HEDT chips can suffer from their unique architecture in some game titles, but that same trend applies to the Threadripper processors, too. AMD's first- and second-gen Threadripper models were known for their erratic performance that stems from unoptimized game engines, necessitating a game mode that effectively removes cores and threads to boost performance. That trend doesn't plague Threadripper 3000 models as much, but there are exceptions. As a result, we tested the 3970X and 3960X in game mode for this title. You can see the difference in performance in the table below.

Dawn of War III Threadripper 3970X Threadripper 3960X Creator Mode fps 95.1 95.3

Far Cry 5

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Intel's -9900K leads the pack, and overclocking would open an even larger divide. The -10980XE is also particularly impressive after overclocking, but the 3970X is faster at stock settings.

As you can see in the table below, Far Cry 5's unoptimized code incurs a big performance penalty when all cores and threads are exposed to the operating system (creator mode), so we also tested this title in game mode.

Far Cry 5 Threadripper 3970X Threadripper 3960X Creator Mode fps 82.8 96.9

It's noteworthy that similar adjustments might also benefit Intel's high core-count processors, but the company hasn't made an easy-to-use tool to reduce core counts. AMD has instituted the ability to switch between game mode and creator mode in its Ryzen Master software, but it requires a reboot, so we still think it is an inconvenient band-aid.

Final Fantasy XV

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We run this test with the standard quality preset to sidestep the impact of a bug that causes the game engine to render off-screen objects with the higher-resolution setting.

Intel's HEDT chips flex their gaming muscle when the game engine cooperates. Here the chips take the lead across the board at both stock and overclocked settings, pushing us close to a graphics-imposed bottleneck.

Grand Theft Auto V

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Grand Theft Auto V continues to be popular six long years after its release. This title favors Intel architectures and, more generally, multi-core designs with high clock rates. Intel's chips lead across the board in this title, and we spot a few significant outliers from both Threadripper 3000's and the Intel -10980XE that manifested as hitching during the benchmark sequence.

Hitman 2

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Threadripper 3000 processors are competitive against Intel's processors at stock settings, but don't experience as much explosive uplift from overclocking. The Core i9-10980XE is impressive after tuning, nearly matching the W-3175X.

Project Cars 2

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Project Cars 2 is optimized for threading, but high clock rates pay off. As expected, that results in a win for Intel's overclocked processors. The 3970X leads the -10980XE at stock settings, while the 3960X is competitive. The Core i9-9900K is also impressive, and overclocking it would hand it the unequivocal win in this title.

World of Tanks enCore

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

AMD has addressed the lions share of the erratic gaming performance we observed with previous-gen models, but Intel's chips are beastly overclockers.

