Antec HCG1000 Extreme 1000W PSU Review: Good Looks For $150

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

The hold-up time we measured was over 17ms. However, the power-good signal's hold-up time didn't exceed 16ms, as the ATX spec dictates.

Inrush Current

Registered inrush current landed where we expected for a 1000W PSU with 115V input. With 230V it was a little higher.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the HCG1000 Extreme’s efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 6.501A 1.996A 1.986A 0.981A 100.176 87.319% 570 RPM 26.4 dB(A) 39.43°C 0.963 12.085V 5.014V 3.325V 5.098V 114.724 44.74°C 115.24V 2 13.982A 2.994A 2.978A 1.180A 199.912 90.746% 570 RPM 26.4 dB(A) 40.19°C 0.988 12.087V 5.013V 3.324V 5.087V 220.299 45.98°C 115.21V 3 21.789A 3.493A 3.462A 1.379A 299.423 91.545% 573 RPM 26.4 dB(A) 40.87°C 0.991 12.089V 5.013V 3.323V 5.077V 327.079 47.39°C 115.07V 4 29.659A 3.991A 3.975A 1.579A 399.851 91.247% 580 RPM 26.6 dB(A) 41.49°C 0.989 12.092V 5.013V 3.322V 5.068V 438.208 48.61°C 115.04V 5 37.160A 4.992A 4.971A 1.781A 499.982 90.846% 586 RPM 26.7 dB(A) 41.93°C 0.990 12.095V 5.012V 3.321V 5.055V 550.365 50.18°C 114.90V 6 44.660A 5.990A 5.963A 1.982A 600.123 90.399% 600 RPM 26.9 dB(A) 42.44°C 0.992 12.098V 5.012V 3.321V 5.046V 663.859 51.57°C 114.75V 7 52.109A 6.988A 6.960A 2.186A 699.856 89.722% 630 RPM 27.3 dB(A) 43.24°C 0.993 12.104V 5.011V 3.320V 5.034V 780.028 53.17°C 114.70V 8 59.637A 7.987A 7.956A 2.390A 800.398 89.048% 1030 RPM 31.1 dB(A) 44.65°C 0.993 12.106V 5.011V 3.319V 5.023V 898.835 55.91°C 114.54V 9 67.513A 8.487A 8.442A 2.393A 899.714 88.380% 1143 RPM 33.1 dB(A) 45.45°C 0.994 12.104V 5.010V 3.318V 5.017V 1018.001 57.75°C 114.48V 10 75.207A 8.988A 8.955A 3.005A 1000.121 87.529% 1140 RPM 33.1 dB(A) 46.39°C 0.994 12.105V 5.010V 3.317V 4.994V 1142.620 59.97°C 114.31V 11 83.455A 8.988A 8.959A 3.009A 1100.132 86.502% 1140 RPM 33.1 dB(A) 46.88°C 0.994 12.107V 5.010V 3.316V 4.987V 1271.796 61.60°C 114.26V CL1 0.143A 15.004A 15.002A 0.000A 126.917 85.101% 589 RPM 26.8 dB(A) 42.87°C 0.978 12.106V 5.015V 3.329V 5.106V 149.137 52.09°C 115.20V CL2 83.040A 1.003A 1.001A 1.000A 1017.848 87.960% 1136 RPM 33.0 dB(A) 46.38°C 0.994 12.096V 5.012V 3.316V 5.050V 1157.169 59.57°C 114.32V

The fan profile appears to be conservative, even under extremely tough conditions. Although the fan can spin as fast as 2300 RPM, it doesn't even hit half of that number in a 47°C ambient environment.

As for efficiency, the HCG1000 Extreme easily satisfies the 80 PLUS Gold requirements. This is a highly capable platform, to be sure.

