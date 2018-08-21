Antec HCG1000 Extreme 1000W PSU Review: Good Looks For $150

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current
To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.
Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation
Load Regulation testing is detailed here.
Hold-Up Time
Our hold-up time tests are described in detail here.
The hold-up time we measured was over 17ms. However, the power-good signal's hold-up time didn't exceed 16ms, as the ATX spec dictates.
Inrush Current
For details on our inrush current testing, please click here.
Registered inrush current landed where we expected for a 1000W PSU with 115V input. With 230V it was a little higher.
Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements
The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the HCG1000 Extreme’s efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.
We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.
|Test #
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|DC/AC (Watts)
|Efficiency
|Fan Speed
|PSU Noise
|Temps (In/Out)
|PF/AC Volts
|1
|6.501A
|1.996A
|1.986A
|0.981A
|100.176
|87.319%
|570 RPM
|26.4 dB(A)
|39.43°C
|0.963
|12.085V
|5.014V
|3.325V
|5.098V
|114.724
|44.74°C
|115.24V
|2
|13.982A
|2.994A
|2.978A
|1.180A
|199.912
|90.746%
|570 RPM
|26.4 dB(A)
|40.19°C
|0.988
|12.087V
|5.013V
|3.324V
|5.087V
|220.299
|45.98°C
|115.21V
|3
|21.789A
|3.493A
|3.462A
|1.379A
|299.423
|91.545%
|573 RPM
|26.4 dB(A)
|40.87°C
|0.991
|12.089V
|5.013V
|3.323V
|5.077V
|327.079
|47.39°C
|115.07V
|4
|29.659A
|3.991A
|3.975A
|1.579A
|399.851
|91.247%
|580 RPM
|26.6 dB(A)
|41.49°C
|0.989
|12.092V
|5.013V
|3.322V
|5.068V
|438.208
|48.61°C
|115.04V
|5
|37.160A
|4.992A
|4.971A
|1.781A
|499.982
|90.846%
|586 RPM
|26.7 dB(A)
|41.93°C
|0.990
|12.095V
|5.012V
|3.321V
|5.055V
|550.365
|50.18°C
|114.90V
|6
|44.660A
|5.990A
|5.963A
|1.982A
|600.123
|90.399%
|600 RPM
|26.9 dB(A)
|42.44°C
|0.992
|12.098V
|5.012V
|3.321V
|5.046V
|663.859
|51.57°C
|114.75V
|7
|52.109A
|6.988A
|6.960A
|2.186A
|699.856
|89.722%
|630 RPM
|27.3 dB(A)
|43.24°C
|0.993
|12.104V
|5.011V
|3.320V
|5.034V
|780.028
|53.17°C
|114.70V
|8
|59.637A
|7.987A
|7.956A
|2.390A
|800.398
|89.048%
|1030 RPM
|31.1 dB(A)
|44.65°C
|0.993
|12.106V
|5.011V
|3.319V
|5.023V
|898.835
|55.91°C
|114.54V
|9
|67.513A
|8.487A
|8.442A
|2.393A
|899.714
|88.380%
|1143 RPM
|33.1 dB(A)
|45.45°C
|0.994
|12.104V
|5.010V
|3.318V
|5.017V
|1018.001
|57.75°C
|114.48V
|10
|75.207A
|8.988A
|8.955A
|3.005A
|1000.121
|87.529%
|1140 RPM
|33.1 dB(A)
|46.39°C
|0.994
|12.105V
|5.010V
|3.317V
|4.994V
|1142.620
|59.97°C
|114.31V
|11
|83.455A
|8.988A
|8.959A
|3.009A
|1100.132
|86.502%
|1140 RPM
|33.1 dB(A)
|46.88°C
|0.994
|12.107V
|5.010V
|3.316V
|4.987V
|1271.796
|61.60°C
|114.26V
|CL1
|0.143A
|15.004A
|15.002A
|0.000A
|126.917
|85.101%
|589 RPM
|26.8 dB(A)
|42.87°C
|0.978
|12.106V
|5.015V
|3.329V
|5.106V
|149.137
|52.09°C
|115.20V
|CL2
|83.040A
|1.003A
|1.001A
|1.000A
|1017.848
|87.960%
|1136 RPM
|33.0 dB(A)
|46.38°C
|0.994
|12.096V
|5.012V
|3.316V
|5.050V
|1157.169
|59.57°C
|114.32V
The fan profile appears to be conservative, even under extremely tough conditions. Although the fan can spin as fast as 2300 RPM, it doesn't even hit half of that number in a 47°C ambient environment.
As for efficiency, the HCG1000 Extreme easily satisfies the 80 PLUS Gold requirements. This is a highly capable platform, to be sure.
