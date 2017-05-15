Antec Cube Mini ITX Case Review

While diehard Razer fans will almost certainly buy the Cube, its price and size make it a tough sell for those on a budget, or those who prefer truly compact cases.

Today's best Antec Cube deals Antec 0-761345-15910-4... Amazon Prime £291.37 View

Features & Specifications

Antec and Razer have joined forces to create the Cube, a stylish and functional case that’s designed around a set of builder-focused features. The case was designed by Razer with Antec then taking on the task of making it a reality. Razer’s hand in the design process is clearly visible in several elements throughout the case, most notably in its massive LED-lit logo at the front of the case, but also in the Cube’s themed accent lighting and USB ports as well. Razer’s design also manifests itself in another painfully obvious way: the Cube’s astounding $220 MSRP, which makes it one of the most expensive compact cases we’ve tested to date. Let’s find out what $220 gets you.

Specifications

*3.5" Drive slot can hold two additional 2.5" drives

Although it’s called the Cube and marketed as a compact gaming case, it seems to have just as much of a problem with its geometry as it does its size. With a height, width, and depth measuring 14.3” x 9.8” x 18.1” respectively, the Cube dwarfs some of the other compact cases we’ve tested so far, even coming close in size to some of the ATX mini-tower cases we've tested. However, like other large compact case’s we’ve tested, the extra size also means that build space isn’t an issue either. The Cube comes with enough room to fit a GPU up to 350mm in length, a CPU cooler up to 190mm in height, and a radiator up to 240mm in length in the front.

Speaking of the front, besides Razer’s large, lit up logo; the front of the case also features a pair of Razer themed USB 3.0 ports as well as a standard pair of 3.5mm audio inputs. Meanwhile, the Cube’s power button, which also features its own themed lighting, can be found adjacent to the USB ports, on top of the case.

The front panel of the case is also removable, which allows for access to the Cube’s front dust filter as well as its front fan mounts. Care should be used when removing the Cube’s front panel, however, as the logo and associated wiring are mounted to the panel and can be damaged by improper handling. Also worth noting is that the Cube was designed for use with user provided liquid coolers, as evidenced by the lack of front case fans. That in mind, we still expect a case with a $220 price tag to come with at least one fan in the front slot for those who prefer to rely on air cooling instead.

Moving on to the back of the case, the Cube features a 120mm green LED exhaust fan, as well as the standard motherboard cutout and a mounting bracket for ATX form factor power supplies. More notably, the Cube features an upside down motherboard orientation just like the Bitfenix Portal we recently tested. And unlike almost all of the other compact cases we’ve tested, this one features three expansion slots to accommodate oversized graphics cards. Finally, hiding off to the right by the motherboard cutout is a button that controls the lighting on the logo at the front of the case, as well as the accent lighting mounted underneath the case.

Since the Cube was designed with builders in mind, the case’s side panels are easily removable and simply pull straight off for quick access to the inside. Looking towards the front of the case, we get another view of the Cube’s 240mm radiator mount as well as its power supply shroud that also happens to carry Razer’s logo.

Shifting our view to the back of the case, we get a view of the motherboard mount, which eschews a motherboard cutout, instead using the space to provide a mounting location for either a single 3.5” hard drive or a pair of 2.5” drives. In addition, underneath the power supply shroud towards the back of the case is another removable dust filter for the power supply intake.

Flipping the case around we find the hard drive mounting bracket we mentioned earlier as well as another pair of mounting brackets for 2.5” drives. Up top, there’s a six-channel fan hub, which also provides power to the front logo and bottom mounted lighting. Finally, the Cube features numerous cutouts and tie down points, which should make cable management a quick and easy task.



MORE: Best Cases



MORE: All Case Content



MORE: In Pictures: 40 Unusual Computer Case Mods