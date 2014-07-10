AOC G2460PQU 24-inch 144 Hz Gaming Monitor Review

Packaging, Physical Layout, And Accessories

Our sample arrived in a slim suitcase-style box made from sturdy double-corrugated cardboard. The contents are completely enclosed in Styrofoam, so it’s quite unlikely any damage will befall mail-order buyers. The cable bundle includes VGA, DVI, and USB 2.0, along with a standard IEC power cord for the internal power supply. There is no separate brick or wall wart to deal with. Also enclosed is a CD with the user manual, drivers, and AOC i-Menu software, which allows control of monitor functions from the Windows desktop (rather than the OSD).

Once unpacked, the only assembly required is to attach the base with its single captive wingnut.

Product 360

The first thing that catches my eye is the cool brushed finish of the bezel and the red stripe across the bottom. If style is an important factor in the design of your gaming rig, AOC's G2460PQU should satisfy you with its good looks. For those using multiple screens, a slim 15 mm side width means you can get those monitors fairly close together with only minimal interruption in the image. The display is fairly light in weight, so its small base is sturdy enough to keep everything upright.

Like the other gaming monitors we’ve tested recently, the anti-glare layer is medium-aggressive. It strikes a good balance between reflection mitigation and clarity. The image looks nice and sharp, and since we’re working with a 24-inch screen, its FHD resolution results in a pixel density of 92 ppi.

Speaking of the upright, it allows for a full range of ergonomic adjustments.

You can rotate the G2460PQU to portrait mode easily. But because the bottom bezel is a little wider at 25 mm, a multi-monitor setup in portrait mode isn't going to look as slick as a landscape configuration. The base allows nearly 300 degrees of swivel. You can also raise and lower the panel five inches, and tilt it up to 20 degrees back or five degrees forward. For a mid-priced product, the construction is quite solid. All of the screen's movements are precise and sure. Gamers concerned about getting just the right position in front of their screens should enjoy the flexibility that AOC enables.

Measuring two inches thick, the panel is a tad slimmer than others we’ve seen. The upright has a cable management bracket that snaps on and slides up and down. You’ll notice there are two side-facing USB ports, one of which is red. That connector can charge a peripheral device, be it your smartphone, camera, or tablet, so long as the monitor is in standby. It doesn’t even need to be connected to your PC. Very cool!

The brushed finish continues around back, covering the bulge. Everything else is finished in traditional matte-textured plastic. Below the bulge you can see the speaker vents. Like all of the built-in drives we've auditioned, they reproduce high-mid frequencies reasonably well, but little else. Gamers definitely want to use a headset or high-quality 2.1-channel speaker system. Removing four screws reveals a 100 mm VESA mount for use with aftermarket brackets and arms.

AOC leaves a legacy VGA input on its panel, along with one DVI, HDMI, and DisplayPort 1.2 connector. On the far right are the audio input and headphone output. The left side contains the power jack, plus a toggle switch if you want to save even more power than standby mode enables. Last, you have the USB upstream port and two additional downstream connections.